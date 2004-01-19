BOYCOTT OF NFTA SERVICES IS URGED

Buffalo's African-American community is being asked to boycott all Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority services Wednesday in protest of an incident of alleged physical abuse by transit police officers last fall.

Samuel A. Herbert, a citizen activist who is organizing the boycott against Metro Bus, Metro Rail and Buffalo Niagara International Airport, made an official announcement of the boycott Monday and offered ideas for those who are daily users of public transportation.

"We're asking people to plan ahead, schedule a ride with a family member, neighbor or friend who has an automobile," Herbert said. "And we're asking churches to use their vans along bus routes to help people get where they need to go. Folks with SUVs, vans and other big vehicles should reach out and offer rides."

The boycott follows a weekend demonstration in response to an Oct. 6 incident in which NFTA officers allegedly roughed up African-American Metro Bus driver Elizabeth Taylor Oliver when she intervened in a confrontation between transit police and a 15-year-old girl. The student, who is also African-American, contends that she was physically abused by the officers who confronted her for allegedly loitering outside the Metro Rail Utica Station.

Oliver, 33, who was initially suspended from her job for 30 days, returned but has since gone on medical leave. A City Court trial on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and other violations was postponed last week until Feb. 10 amid talk of a possible pretrial resolution in the case.

NFTA Executive Director Lawrence M. Meckler said the transit agency takes the October incident very seriously and will continue to review it.

"We've had two internal investigations, and now a City Court judge is involved," Meckler said. "Regardless of the outcome of the court case, we will continue efforts to improve communication with community leaders and riders. We want to be a great place to work and a safe, comfortable environment for transportation."

He said it's difficult to assess what impact the planned boycott will have. The NFTA has no plans to scale back operations Wednesday.

Herbert said Saturday's 100-person demonstration was just one way to send a message to NFTA executives about community dissatisfaction. He said the ridership boycott will be aimed at the authority's bottom line.

The goal is to get the NFTA to examine its treatment of its riders and to conduct sensitivity training regarding relationships with African-American riders at every level of the organization.

"This is our economic response," Herbert said. "If money is what gets their attention, we want to cause a reduction in their operating budget by taking our dollars away for the day."

He urged those taking part in the bus, rail and airport boycott to act with respect.

"Our message is that we want to be dealt with with respect and dignity, so we will provide the example by showing respect and dignity," Herbert said.

He also said the boycott should not be viewed as an excuse to stay home from school or work.

The Wednesday protest is being likened to the Montgomery, Ala., bus boycott of 1995-56 over racist policies that forced blacks to sit in the back of buses.

"Their boycott went on for a year. Can we do it for a day? I think we can," Herbert said.

While the call for the boycott is primarily aimed at the African-American community, he is encouraging all riders who question the NFTA's action to join the protest by taking alternate transportation.

