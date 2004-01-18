NEWS IN BRIEF

Murphy promotes county prosecutor

LOCKPORT -- Holly E. Sloma, a Niagara County prosecutor for five years, has been promoted to second assistant district attorney, District Attorney Matthew J. Murphy III announced last week.

Sloma, who earned her law degree at George Washington University, was admitted to the bar in February 1999 and joined the district attorney's office in May of that year.

Sloma, a Lewiston resident, will earn $74,347 in her new role.

Meanwhile, Murphy announced the hiring of two new assistant district attorneys, Phillip Dabney Jr. and John W. Andrews. Both earned their law degrees from the University at Buffalo, both were admitted to the bar last year, and both will be paid $37,146 a year.

Dabney, who worked in real estate while in law school, was also a part-time assistant professor at Erie Community College, teaching two paralegal courses.

Andrews' resume includes substitute teaching in special-education classes and office work at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Clerk's office to be open during lunch

NIAGARA FALLS -- Effective Tuesday, the city clerk's office in City Hall will be open during lunch hour, Mayor Vince Anello announced.

For the past few years, the clerk's office has been closed between noon and 1 p.m. because of budget cuts. Anello said the clerk's office will now remain open continuously from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anello also announced that a city information line, 286-4300, has been set up to connect residents to city offices. During business hours, an employee in the clerk's office will be on hand to answer questions about various transactions.