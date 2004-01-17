'THE L-WORD' PUTS A LITTLE GLAM IN SAME-SEX TEASE

Sometimes you have to give the marketers their due. The preview DVD for Showtime's "The L-Word" (this evening at 10 p.m.) offers the following L-word possibilities: Lashes, lyrical, lofty, latte, lunch, love, limber, legs, liberty, lust, Los Angeles, lullaby, laughter, liberal, luscious and lithe.

The actual "L-word" under discussion is "lesbian," which turns all of the above into a dandy tease, you must admit.

The L.A. lesbian version of "Sex and the City" is the short form high concept description of the new series. Or, as one of the ads put it, these are not your father's lesbians. (Never mind the question proposed therein of why your father would have proprietorship of some lesbians in the first place. We'll let that pass.)

And therein lies what news there is. Among the better-known actresses starring in this series are Mia Kirshner, Pam Grier and Jennifer Beals, none of whom resemble the bull sergeant in sensible shoes conjured up by the bad stereotyped imagery of another time. The lesser-known actresses are Erin Daniels, Leisha Hailey and Karina Lombard, and believe me, none of them are going to remind a living soul of a warden in a female prison.

And that's the point. This is glam lesbianism to keep up with the hetero antics of Carrie Bradshaw and her pals across the premium cable dial on HBO.

In other words, it represents the final cultural triumph of, yes, Howard Stern who, for years, claimed on late-night talk shows -- half-kiddingly -- that lesbians were the foundation of his media empire.

The idea that Howard Stern, scourge of the FCC and unofficial president of Wanker Nation was such a perspicacious diagnostician of America's yearnings isn't likely to be cheerful tidings among those with blander and more circumspect taste in subject matter.

Never mind that some of us who live decidedly blander lives first heard the term "lipstick lesbian" only a few years ago.

Then again, why not have a premium cable series that serves as a full-scale weekly corrective to bygone stereotypes? (Unlike, say, "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" which, whatever else it also did, certainly reinforced gay male hegemony over the world of fashion and home decoration.)

It's an image corrective no doubt long overdue.

Meanwhile, back at the final run of "Sex and the City," the much-beloved stand-ins for young female heterosexual women are in their final round of urban comic fantasy. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the show is how enormously successful it has been among young women while also keeping a queer eye for the straight gal (the number of male homosexuals behind the cameras of "Sex and the City" has never been a secret).

My young female colleagues at the office finally talked me into watching the show after a few seasons of being turned off by all the kvetching and gender slander. Something that had that much water cooler presence among the young women of America demands attention and an open mind. So I tried to bring both and settled in.

I remain a dedicated watcher, if not exactly a committed fan.

Last Sunday's episode was called "The Ick Factor" and was a specimen of everything that can be surpassingly good about the series -- and also everything that, no matter how you slice it, makes it just another dumbdown sitcom (albeit with more skin and four-letter words).

Samantha's announcement that she has breast cancer was treated with truly uncommon finesse by the writers, the actresses and the director. This is the sort of behavioral subtlety you can only see on premium cable (where there are no laugh tracks) and only on sitcoms successful enough to have established characters that are palpable presences in the lives of their viewers. At such moments, all of its reputation is deserved.

Ahhh, but then we were back in Carrie Bradshaw's latest romance -- in this case, a world-renowned and urbane Russian artist who makes her pancakes. For extra panache, he's played by world-renowned Russian dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov (who either may or may not know how to make pancakes. Who can say?).

Last week's episode told us that he listens to classical music, reads the poetry of his dissident and late countryman Joseph Brodsky and likes it so much that he's not afraid to read it aloud to his current lady love.

"Ick" Carrie confessed to the girls over fries. "Ick" they all assented, not wanting for a second to distance themselves too much from their fan base which is probably not the readership for Joseph Brodsky. It just wouldn't do to present, without comment, a straight man who listened to classical music, read poetry and respected his girlfriend enough to share it.

Over on "CSI," super-nerd Gil Grissom might have gotten away with it but none of the women on "Sex and the City" would give him the time of day.

In a lot of ways, then, "Sex and the City" is just another dumbdown sitcom.

As Joseph Brodsky might have said, "Ick."

