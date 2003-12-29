AGENCIES THAT HELP HOMELESS GET HUD GRANTS

Nearly $6.5 million in federal grants will go to 14 agencies in Erie County that provide services for homeless people, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday.

Roy A. Bernardi, assistant HUD secretary for community planning and development, was on hand for a check-presentation ceremony at the Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition, one of the organizations that will benefit.

The grants were part of $1.3 billion awarded nationwide. They include $1.7 million for a supportive housing program sponsored by the Erie County Department of Mental Health and $885,825 for the YWCA of Western New York's transitional housing for teenagers and parents with special needs.

In both cases, the funding is for three years. Several organizations, including Living Opportunities of DePaul and the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, received one-year grants.

The grants were determined on a competitive basis, and Bernardi said the Erie County Commission on Homelessness, an independent umbrella agency, scored well in presenting a "continuum of care" plan for the area.

HUD looked favorably on applicants with proposals that would lead to permanent housing for the chronically homeless, said Bernardi, a former mayor of Syracuse.

"Stable housing is the key ingredient to ending the recidivism we see in people going in and out of homelessness," he said.

Reps. Jack F. Quinn, R-Hamburg, and Thomas M. Reynolds, R-Clarence, as well as Buffalo Mayor Anthony M. Masiello also took part in the ceremony.

"There isn't more needed money than what Secretary Bernardi is offering here today," Reynolds said.

Quinn pointed out that about a third of all homeless people in the United States are veterans.

Agencies in Erie County received $5.7 million in HUD grants in 2002 for projects addressing homelessness.

"Years ago, we were not receiving these dollars," said William O'Connell, executive director of the Erie County Commission on Homelessness.

Area organizations simply did not score well at the time on HUD's criteria for the continuum-of-care awards, he said. Since 1999, however, HUD has made about $20 million in grants for local projects.

"It kind of crystallized our need to come together better as a community," said O'Connell, whose agency works with dozens of member agencies.

