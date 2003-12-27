IRONY SMILES ON PATRIOTS 15 GAMES LATER

The score was the same. But, oh, how the circumstances differed.

In a game of strange coincidences, the Patriots battered the Buffalo Bills, 31-0, Saturday behind Tom Brady's four scoring passes in the first half and the defense's third shutout in four home games.

That was the score of Buffalo's win over New England in the season opener in Ralph Wilson Stadium. In both games, the winner stopped the opponent's final play from the 1-yard line to preserve the shutout.

And Brady rebounded from his four-interception disaster in the opener.

"We proved we were a different team than that first day," said Brady, who went 21 for 32 for 204 yards with no interceptions.

"The anxiety before this game was killing me," Pats tight end Christian Fauria said. "That's how bad we wanted payback."

There was one scary moment in the second quarter when Brady hobbled off the field after being hit in the left knee by former Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy. Brady said afterward he was fine.

"It was a blitz and I got upended," said Milloy, one of Brady's close friends. "I wasn't trying to hurt him."

But Brady stayed in the game until 7:03 remained when he ran off the field with his index finger raised as Damon Huard replaced him.

The Patriots (14-2) assured themselves of home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Patriots' first playoff game, on the field where they went 8-0 this season, will be Jan. 10 or 11 against the lowest remaining seeded team after next weekend's wild-card games.

And boy, has home been sweet for New England.

The Patriots outscored their opponents, 108-22, in their last six home games. They have also won the last 22 games in which they've led at halftime. It was 28-0 at intermission Saturday.

"As exciting as it is, you've got to stay calm," linebacker Tedy Bruschi said. "The same things that win in the playoffs won in the regular season."

The Bills, who lost 10 of their final 14 games, saw reserve quarterback Travis Brown's pass intended for Dave Moore from the Patriots' 1 intercepted by Larry Izzo with 13 seconds left.

"This team wanted to keep that zero on the board," Izzo said. "It was just a hard-sell play action and I was able not to bite up on it."

Back on Sept. 7, Patriots running back Antowain Smith was stuffed on a rushing attempt from the Buffalo 1 to preserve the shutout for the Bills.

That day, "Almost half the time we were going in reverse instead of going forward," Patriots head coach Bill Belichik said. "We gave up 50-yard completions, pass interference penalties, penalties in the kicking game, you name it."

But since then, the Patriots are 14-1.

"It's amazing," New England tackled Matt Light said. "It's poetic justice."