EXECUTIVE TRADING

Here are this week's reports of trading in the stocks of local companies or in companies that have significant local operations by directors and executives of those companies:

Berkshire Hathaway: Keough, Donald R., director, purchased one share of common at $82,225 on Dec. 17, and now directly and indirectly holds 50.

Charter One Financial: Koch, Charles John, chief executive officer, exercised an option for 156,055 shares of common between $10.57 and $16.50 each on Dec. 22; Koch, John D., officer and director, exercised an option for 15,000 shares of common at $10.57 each on Dec. 23.

Cummins: Rose, Marya M., general counsel, exercised an option for 3,400 shares of common at $29.16 each on Dec. 19 and immediately sold 3,400 shares of common at $50, and now directly and indirectly holds 4,441.

FleetBoston Corp.: McQuade, Eugene M., president, exercised an option for 100,000 shares of common at $20.69 each on Dec. 17.

General Motors Corp.: Stephens, Thomas G., officer, exercised an option for 7,477 shares of common at $45.30 each on Dec. 15.

Gibraltar Steel Corp.: Lipke, Meredith de Blok, officer, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 796,230; Bonneville, Trust, trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 671,340; Lipke, Brian J., chief executive officer, sold 1 million shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 3,293,750; Monza, Trust, trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 532,294; Electra, Trust, trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 648,839; Lippes, Gerald S., director, sold 45,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 24,455; Nova, Trust F/B/o, trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 686,840; Corvette, Trust, trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 387,294; Russ, Arthur A Jr., director, sold 1,045,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 3,617,670; Lipke, Neil E., trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 890,805; Lipke, Eric R., trustee, sold 400,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 1,319,500; Lipke, Curtis W., trustee, sold 200,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 386,956; Campbell, David N., director, sold 20,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 5,000; Montague, William P., director, sold 20,000 shares of common at $24.75 each on Dec. 23, and now directly and indirectly holds 14,455.

Ingram Micro: Ingram Industries Inc, beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of a class of security, sold 100,000 shares of common at $16 each between Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, and now directly and indirectly holds 131,000.

Marsh & McLennan Cos.: Hardis, Stephen R., director, purchased 10,000 shares of common between $46.80 and $46.83 each on Dec. 19, and now directly and indirectly holds 22,000.

United Parcel Service: Kelly, James P., director, exercised an option for 89,956 shares of common at $73.74 each on Dec. 19.

Verizon Communications: Diercksen, John W., officer, exercised an option for 8,946 shares of common at $25.96 each between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.

Prepared by First Call/Thompson Financial of Boston, Mass., from Securities and Exchange Commission filings.