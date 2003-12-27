DIPLOMACY PROVIDES BEST CHANCE FOR PEACE

I respectfully seek to question George W. Bush's overall record as president. Apart from anything Bush may have done, he said that Saddam Hussein's "weapons of mass destruction" and a "smoking gun" proved that Iraq was planning a nuclear attack that would take 45 minutes to strike America. Not true.

In an interview with Dan Rather in Baghdad, hoping to head off the war, Saddam Hussein offered to debate Bush on television. Bush spurned him. As the commander-in-chief of the world's most powerful military, Bush could have employed face-saving diplomacy to promote peaceful change. Instead, he ordered Saddam to leave his country. Pride forced him to sacrifice Iraq.

The resulting war killed and wounded many thousands of Iraqis, most of whom were innocent children and civilians. It killed hundreds of American troops -- they're still dying -- and wounded thousands more, disabling some for life. As a veteran of World War II, this disturbs me.

Lawmakers, sworn to uphold the Constitution, gave Bush a blank check for war following 9/1 1. By all means, we must punish those who attack America. But too swift use of overwhelming force will not fix the problems that afflict us now, any more than they did in Hitler's day.

It's up to world leaders, in good faith, to address the problems. One thing's for sure. Democracy has to win over fear.

TERENCE S. UNDERWOOD

Tonawanda