Services for James Lowmack Jr., a retired bus driver, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

Lowmack, 54, died Friday (Dec. 19, 2003) in his Buffalo home after a long illness.

He retired from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority in 1999. Before that, he had worked for General Motors Corp. for 15 years.

Born in Camden, Ala., Lowmack moved to Buffalo in 1958 and graduated from Hutchinson-Central Technical High School.

Survivors include his wife of six years, the former Aurelia Marshall; three daughters, Lanette Dawkins-Witt, Caprecia and Landria, all of Buffalo; three sons, James Griggs and Ricardo, both of Buffalo, and Jarrell of Bessemer, Ala.; three brothers, Charles, Daniel and Elmer, all of Buffalo; a sister, Cathy Lowmack-Holcomb of Buffalo; and 12 grandchildren.

