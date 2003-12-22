AROUND THE WORLD

Europe's Mars orbiter faces key maneuver Thursday

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- A European spacecraft streaked toward Mars on Monday -- right on schedule -- but mission controllers still rehearsed what could go wrong during the voyage to determine whether life ever existed on the Red Planet.

Mars Express' mission would be jeopardized by any problems with its main engine, which on Christmas Day must fire to propel the spacecraft on its path around Mars. Once in orbit, the craft is supposed to send back 3-D overhead pictures of the planet surface and scan for underground water with a powerful radar.

The craft also will relay data from the Beagle 2 probe, which is to land on the planet hours before the orbital launch.

Mars Express was launched June 2 atop a Russian Soyuz-Fregat rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. With the orbiter successfully on course, engineers are preparing the final commands for activation early Thursday and simulating possible glitches.

One of those could involve Mars Express' engine not firing. Controllers have practiced using a variety of different commands to start four thrusters on the craft.

Jordanian, French lawyers hope to represent Saddam

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) -- Jordanian and French attorneys want to visit deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in captivity so they can offer to represent him before an Iraqi war crimes tribunal, the Jordanian attorney said Monday.

Saleh Armouti and French attorney Emmanuel Ludot are asking the U.S. State Department for permission to visit Saddam, who has been held by the American military at an undisclosed location in Iraq since his capture Dec. 13.

Jordanian professional organizations, including the bar association, have long supported Saddam, including during Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait. The bar association's president, Hussein Mejali, said last week he believed that Saddam was unlawfully deposed by coalition forces and unlawfully captured by U.S. troops.

Iraqi Governing Council members have said Saddam will be tried by a war crimes tribunal established with provisions taken from the International Criminal Court.

No decision has been made on how or when Saddam will be tried or what charges he will face.

Trial begins for 21 accused in slaying of Serb premier

BELGRADE, Serbia-Montenegro (AP) -- Sitting stoically in a bulletproof glass cage, 21 suspected gang figures and members of an elite police unit went on trial Monday on charges of assassinating Serbia's pro-Western prime minister in a plot to return Slobodan Milosevic's allies to power.

The trial is seen as a test of the independence of Serbia's judiciary after Milosevic's autocratic reign as president in the 1990s.

Legal experts and human rights observers have raised questions about who ordered the March 12 sniper slaying of Zoran Djindjic, how many shots were fired, and how prosecutors handled the indictment.

The indictment charges 36 suspects with forming a "criminal enterprise" that tried to topple Djindjic's government, though 15 suspects are at large and will be tried in absentia.

Among the fugitives is the alleged mastermind of the assassination, Milorad Lukovic-Legija, who commanded the elite "Red Berets" during Milosevic's brutal wars in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo in the 1990s.

Defendants could face up to 40 years in prisons if convicted on charges including conspiracy against the state, terrorism and first-degree murder.

The proceedings started amid maximum security in a Belgrade court surrounded by concrete walls.

Israeli and British hostages freed by Colombian rebels

VALLEDUPAR, Colombia (AP) -- Colombian rebels freed four Israelis and a Briton on Monday to a humanitarian commission, which whisked them away on two helicopters after 101 days in captivity in the jungle-covered northern mountains.

"We're free! We're free!" said Mark Henderson, the British hostage, in a talk with the Associated Press over a cellular phone. Before the call was broken off, Henderson confirmed that he and the four Israelis had been freed by the National Liberation Army, or ELN.

The helicopters carrying the freed hostages were expected to land in Valledupar, a town in the shadow of the mountains, before the five former hostages were to be flown to Bogota, the capital.

The freed hostages were kidnapped from jungle ruins in the northern mountains of the Sierra Nevada on Sept. 12.

The ELN said it kidnapped the foreign backpackers to raise awareness about the alleged hardship inflicted by outlawed right-wing paramilitary factions and the army on the mainly Indian inhabitants of the Sierra Nevada.