A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, read by Jim Dale (Listening Library, three CDs, three hours, $19). Whether or not one can get to New York City to see actor Jim Dale perform "A Christmas Carol," this audio version should be a must for this holiday season and each future yuletide.

Giving each character -- even the most minor -- a distinct voice and personality, Dale doesn't just perform "A Christmas Carol," he lives this story. There hasn't been a performance of audio books this strong, unique or compelling since Dale narrated the last Harry Potter novel, for which he did 200 voices. Dale has given award-winning performances of each of the Potter novels and should win another for "A Christmas Carol."

-- Knight Ridder Newspapers