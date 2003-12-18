SABRES' SKID NEARS RECORD

The Buffalo Sabres' advertising slogan is "The reinforcements have arrived."

The phrase was adopted to illustrate the team's new look, to convey the message that help was on the way to prevent a recurrence of the miserable 2002-03 campaign.

The Sabres filed for bankruptcy last season. They had no owner. Some players missed scheduled salary payments. They scored the fewest goals in franchise history aside from the lockout season of 1994-95.

There was supposed to be winning atmosphere this season. Rochester billionaire B. Thomas Golisano created stability when he bought the team. Significant trades brought centers Daniel Briere and Chris Drury and defenseman Andy Delmore, three players who could pump up the offense.

Managing partner Larry Quinn stated, "We gotta make the playoffs," the day the Sabres announced General Manager Darcy Regier and coach Lindy Ruff had been retained.

And now they're looking at the prospect of tying a franchise record for consecutive losses.

The Sabres have lost six games in a row heading into tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils in HSBC Arena. The Sabres also have dropped their past four home games.

"There's no excuses," Ruff said. "Six games is what it is. There's nothing to hide behind. We could have won, probably, three of the six. We didn't."

Goalie Martin Biron will get his first start in two weeks, and defenseman Jay McKee should be available after missing 13 games with a sprained left knee.

They will be returning to the ice at a delicate juncture.

The Sabres' longest losing streak -- not counting overtime losses -- is seven games. They have done that three times, with the most recent occurring in 1993-94.

They had two seven-game skids without a win or tie last season. But those stretches involved overtime losses, which the NHL doesn't count toward a losing streak because teams receive a point in the standings.

The Sabres are searching for their first victory since Dec. 3. It won't be easy to find before Christmas.

After playing the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Sabres will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The Sabres will play both games without Drury, out with a separated right shoulder.

"It's about confidence right now," Briere said. "We believe something bad's going to happen. It's the mind-set we have to try and change for (tonight).

"We're digging ourselves into a hole more and more every day."

The Sabres have scored only nine goals during their slump.

They're also giving up untimely goals on a nightly basis.

"If everyone just picks it up a notch, that's how we'll get out of this," center Curtis Brown said. "We're still together. We got into this mess on our own, and we'll get out of this mess on our own."

The Sabres have come close to winning a few times lately. They even have scored the first goal in four of their past five games.

"There are some games we've played real well in this losing streak," captain James Patrick said, "but one mistake or one shift where you don't play like it's sudden death and it ends up leading to the puck in our net."

They were ahead of the Minnesota Wild, 2-1, late in the third period Saturday before Mika Noronen allowed a pair of vexing goals in the final five minutes. The Sabres had two days to shake off that defeat before facing the woeful Pittsburgh Penguins. The Sabres hit the ice with a thud and lost, 2-1.

"I didn't like the way we reacted in Pittsburgh," Ruff said. "It was embarrassing, losing to that team."

Ruff admitted he's angry at his players.

"It's easy to lose hope," Ruff said. "It's easy for players to push it off and blame goaltending, maybe a bad goal here or there.

"The bottom line is you gotta battle through situations, and I don't think we have as individuals battled through those situations. The players have to hold themselves accountable from our forwards with the amount of goal scoring. Offensively, we haven't had guys pay a big enough price to score goals."

Briere is confident the offense will arrive.

"I still like the look of our team," Briere said. "I still like the skill level we have in this room. It's just about getting (ticked) off a little bit more and having the confidence you're going to score."

