NCCC TRUSTEES VOTE TO INVITE OFFERS FOR NAMING RIGHTS TO CAMPUS FACILITIES

Want a building at Niagara County Community College named for you? The price tag is $1 million.

Want the library to be named for you? That costs $1 million, too.

But for a paltry $10,000, the Sanborn campus could be home of a classroom named for you.

The college's board of trustees voted, 9-0, on Wednesday to develop a new policy after many years of discussion.

The only building on the campus named for a person is the Ernest Notar Administration Building, named for the founding president of the college.

The archive room in the library is named for Ernest Curto, who was a longtime chairman of the board and one of the first trustees.

Board Chairman Arthur G. Pappas said although no one has been knocking on any doors to donate money to have buildings named for them, he hoped notice in the media will help.

"It's just been a long time in coming. It's been a good decade, at least a decade in coming," he said.

Some of the other ways to get names on buildings and property on the campus:

For a $500,000 donation, you can get your name on the bookstore, the future health and wellness center, the snack bar or the theater.

For $250,000, the large dining room, a lecture hall or a small gymnasium could feature your name.

For $100,000, the art gallery could be your namesake.

For $50,000, the board of trustees conference room could be named for you, as could the faculty dining room, athletic fields or a computer classroom.

For $20,000, an electronic classroom could bear your name.

The board of trustees met at Niagara Falls Country Club, with no one from the public attending. Only trustee Sean J. O'Connor was absent.

In other business, the trustees:

Voted, 9-0, to grant a one-year extension of President James P. Klyczek's contract, to Aug. 31, 2007.

Welcomed James C. Roscetti as a trustee. He succeeds Teresa A. McEvoy, who finished her term in June 2002. Roscetti will serve until 2009 and was appointed by Gov. George E. Pataki.

