FLORENCE GENTNER, BUSINESSWOMAN

A memorial Mass for Florence A. Gentner, who ran a paint and wallpaper store in Springville, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Gentner died Dec. 7, 2003, at home after a long illness. She was 85.

Born Florence Winter on a farm near Langford, she was one of 11 children. She graduated as valedictorian of her North Collins High School class and attended teachers college until her mother's death and family obligations made it necessary to withdraw.

Family members recall her as an independent woman with an adventurous spirit and an inquisitive mind.

In her younger years, she and her husband were members of the Springville Travelers Motorcycle Club and the Springville Rough Riders Western horse riding club.

As her seven children grew up, Mrs. Gentner spent many hours fixing up rental homes and apartments. For a number of years, she ran a paint and wallpaper store attached to the front of her home. Later, she managed the fabric department at the local Ames store.

Mrs. Gentner also was a volunteer with several organizations, including the Hospital Association, the Springville Women's Club, the St. Aloysius Martha Society and Altar and Rosary Society, Meals on Wheels and the Red Hat Society.

She was an expert baker, known for her breads, pastries, Christmas cookies and pies. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Richard; three daughters, Marjorie Mooney of New Haven, Ky., Diane Leggero of Springville and Audrey Parsons of Delmar; four sons, Donald of Palo Alto, Calif., James of McDade, Texas, Thomas of Prescott, Ariz., and Leslie of Springville; two brothers, Clarence Winter and Edwin Winter, both of Langford; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

