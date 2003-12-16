PETER C. WEST, OWNED TECHNICAL SALES FIRM

Peter C. West, a former manufacturer's representative, died unexpectedly Monday (Dec. 15, 2003) in Mercy Hospital. He was 64.

West, a lifelong Western New Yorker, lived in East Aurora and owned and operated the local technical sales company P.C. West. In recent years, he also worked with his wife, the former Kathleen Walsh, in her art business, Kathleen West Printmaker. Both were active members of Roycrofters-At-Large.

West was a member of the Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora as a young boy and was active with the organization throughout his adult life. He was a board member for more than 25 years and a past president of the East Aurora Boys & Girls Club and was president of the Erie County Board of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, James of Orlando, Fla., and Andrew of New Paltz; two daughters, Kathy of Stamford, Conn., and Barbara of Stockton, Calif.; a brother, William of New Britain, Conn.; four sisters, Patricia Hewey, Ruth Elzy and Judy, all of Sarasota, Fla., and Peggy Manard of Slidell, La.; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in First Presbyterian Church, Paine Street, East Aurora.

[Sommer].