NINE IDEAS FOR THOSE SEASONAL SNACKERS SNACKING

Coming soon to a chimney near you -- a right jolly old elf carrying a heavy pack. He's had a busy night and he's probably hungry.

He doesn't have to be, however. Here's our suggestion of nine different ways to feed the twinkly-eyed guy in order to give him the energy he needs to complete his tasks (not to mention the strength to get back up the chimney, if necessary.)

This is the fourth installment of our 12 Days of Christmas stories, inspired by the well-known carol. And we even think this list might have a wider list, as well. To help you feed other folks beside the fellow in the red suit. Because ...

Coming soon to a front door near you -- a bunch of guests who are equally hungry.

1. The great classic -- cookies and milk, so beloved that even non-Santa types are known to gulp them down when nobody is looking.

What kind of cookies you ask? Truth is, any kind will do. We're partial to rollouts in different shapes. (See recipe for The News' famous Kris Kringles inside.) But if you're in a real rush try a no-bake cookie like Haystacks. First Sunday Editor Charles "Bud" Anzalone makes them for a News holiday party every year and they always disappear. The kids can help you with this one:

Melt a 12-ounce package of milk chocolate chips (you can use good candy bars instead if you wish) and stir into a bowl of chow mein noodles (one 5-ounce can ought to do it.) Add peanuts or marshmallows if you want to and drop the mixture by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper on a cookie sheet. Refrigerate at least 20 minutes before serving.

2. If Santa is on an Atkins-type diet -- and perhaps he should be -- a bowlful of toasted protein in the form of nuts is a good choice. Just put some shelled nuts on a rimmed cookie sheet and place them in a hot oven for 10 minutes or so. Stir or toss them occasionally. Toasting develops the flavor.

If you want to fuss a little more (and add some carbs) try Crunchy Pecans, another old-time favorite.

Melt a half-cup of butter in a 325-degree oven. Use a rimmed cookie sheet. Beat 2 egg whites until stiff, beating in one cup of sugar. Spoon the mixture over the butter and continue to bake for 30 more minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so. If you want to, you can sprinkle them lightly with salt or cinnamon. When they are cool, store in an airtight container.

3. Popcorn in a big, big bowl. To make Colored Popcorn, put about 10 cups of popped corn in a lightly buttered bowl and bring one cup of granulated sugar to a boil with about 3/4 of a cup of water; boil this syrup to 238 degrees which is the medium ball stage.

Add food coloring toward the end of the cooking and pour the syrup over the corn, stirring until all is coated. Immediately sprinkle with about three tablespoons of confectioners' sugar and stir until the syrup gets grainy and the popcorn separates. Store in a tight container.

4. Cheese Platter. Vary the cheeses. A soft fresh goat cheese, perhaps. A good sharp cheddar, some Brie or Camembert and a pungent blue -- at the moment we're crazy about a really wild Spanish blue cheese called Cabrales.

Provide good crackers or bread and don't forget the spreaders, please. Place the cheese platter at room temperature for at least an hour so that it is really flavorful.

5. Hot Soup. Yes, it's better if you make it yourself. But we know you are busy. So if necessary, take a can or two of tomato soup and mix it up with milk to make it good and creamy. Sprinkle with fresh parsley for a Christmassy effect and don't forget the Ritz (gotta be Ritz) crackers.

6. Eggnog. The commercial kind is fine if (and this is a big if) you sprinkle it with freshly grated nutmeg. The fresh stuff is infinitely better than the packaged variety; just buy the whole nutmegs and a small grater for the purpose.

If you want to be really traditional and throw caution (and calories) to the howling winter winds, mix up a traditional English Syllabub: Combine two cups of dry white wine, the rind of one lemon and a third cup of lemon juice. Stir in one cup of sugar and let mixture stand until the sugar dissolves. Combine three cups of milk and two cups of half and half; add the wine mixture. Beat until frothy. Beat four egg whites until stiff, adding another half cup of sugar as you do so. Pour the wine mixture into a punch bowl; top with puffs of the egg white and sprinkle them with nutmeg (see above.) This makes almost two quarts of beverage so cut the recipe down if you wish. Also, please note that the egg whites are not cooked so don't serve it to Santa if he has a compromised immune system.

7. Small Sandwich Platter. To make this especially appealing, make the sandwiches on thinly sliced bread (or use any bread and push a rolling pin over it.) Peanut butter and jelly is always nice; so is cream cheese and olive. And there's the old standard ham and cheese and the devastating European spread called Nutella. The list goes on and on.

We don't know if Santa likes crusts or not but cut the sandwiches in small fancy shapes anyway.(You could use cookie cutters.) And dress up the platter, if you wish, with some deviled eggs, well sprinkled with bright red sweet or hot paprika or dabbed with a bit of bright green pesto.

8. Hot Chocolate. Nothing else is as warming. Use those powdered mixtures if you must if Santa isn't fussy. But it is Christmas after all, so why not make the beverage from scratch? the instructions are on the brown Hershey cocoa box.

And here's another cocoa tip. As chocolate drinks go, Mexican Hot Chocolate is a wondrous thing.

What makes Mexican Hot Chocolate so good, you ask? It has cinnamon in it -- the chocolate itself comes that way in Mexico.

9. Champagne or sparkling wine: We are partial to pink or rose Champagnes or sparkling wines because they look so festive but St. Nick may feel differently. Serve his favorite cold with the proper glasses and some decent cloth napkins, good crackers and, yes, caviar.

Guess what? Even Santa appreciates elegance.