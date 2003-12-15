BOARD OKS FUND TO TRACK PEPSI CENTER FINANCES

Heeding the advice of three recent government study groups, Amherst Town Board members Monday unanimously agreed to establish an enterprise fund to keep track of the Pepsi Center's revenues and expenses.

The action followed months of squabbling among board members regarding the operations of the town-owned facility, which critics claim is costing taxpayers more than $1.5 million in annual subsidies.

But the board rejected a second reform by a 4-3 vote, turning down a measure calling for board members themselves to take direct control over the Pepsi Center. That leaves the $18 million ice skating facility with a new bookkeeping system but no clear master, according to critics.

Currently, three groups have overlapping responsibilities at the Pepsi Center -- an Ice Oversight Committee made up mostly of interested citizens, a professional management company and the Town Board itself.

As a result, the reforms were recommended recently by the town's outside auditors, a State Smart Review and the Who Does What? Commission, all of which conducted separate reviews.

"Who will be responsible for that facility? . . . It's time this Town Board takes control of a very, very important facility," Council Member William L. Kindel complained after failing in his bid to have the Town Board accept the reins at the Pepsi Center.

Kindel's motion failed when Supervisor Susan J. Grelick suggested several times that board members might find themselves bogged down in the day-to-day activities of the center.

"Can you clearly define what you mean?" she asked Kindel.

Kindel responded that he wanted a single control board over the Pepsi Center, as recommended by the studies.

Voting with Grelick to defeat Kindel's amendment were Council Members Richard Wojtowicz, Michael G. McGuire and Jane S. Woodward.

Grelick also insisted that the enterprise fund could cost up to $50,000 to establish and would not change the real costs of the Pepsi Center.

Calling the enterprise fund "a bookkeeping method," she said, "This is not a money saver. . . . The costs will be the same."

But in the end, Grelick joined the majority after Council Member Shelly Schratz, who sponsored the enterprise fund motion, argued: "This is not about the Pepsi Center, per se. It's about getting good numbers (for costs and revenues)."

Schratz and other critics have complained that the Pepsi Center's management structure and accounting methods made it impossible for the board to determine how much the facility costs or how well it is being managed.

According to Assistant Town Attorney Matthew Plunkett, the enterprise fund is an accounting technique "that makes it easier to track expenses and revenues."

