POLICE, FIRE CUTS WON'T HURT DIVERSITY

Buffalo's departments are diverse enough to survive four years of job cuts and still remain as racially mixed as they are today.

Buffalo's police and fire departments will lose about 300 employees over the next four years but remain as diverse as they are now, according to a Buffalo News analysis.

The two departments, which still operate under a 25-year-old desegregation order, should be able to employ the same percentage of minority workers despite the deep job cuts included in the city's four-year fiscal recovery plan.

Right now, about 32 percent of the city's police officers and firefighters are African-American or Hispanic.

The News analysis also found the percentage of women in the Police Department -- about 26 percent -- should remain stable despite the overall loss of about 200 officers.

The Fire Department, by contrast, has a small number of female employees.

"We're still concerned," said Detective Marvin V. Sanford, who heads the Afro-American Police Association. "The numbers may look good now, but there's a large number of senior, minority officers who are nearing retirement."

The News' analysis used seniority data to determine the 200 police officers most likely to retire over the next four years. The city wants to eliminate 200 jobs and, because of a no-layoff clause in the police union contract, hopes to reach that goal through retirements.

No one knows which, or how many, police officers will retire. But if the city's projected retirements involve its most senior officers -- a scenario many call likely -- the impact on diversity would not be significant.

Of the 200 most senior members of the department, 49 are African-American or Hispanic and 39 are women.

"We feel good about that," said James P. Giammaresi, the department's chief of staff. "We want to stay within the court order and, even more importantly, we want a department that reflects the community."

The same trend appears true in the Fire Department, but for different reasons.

Firefighters do not have a prohibition against layoffs in their union contract, which means job cuts through attrition and layoffs, not retirements.

Under the four-year recovery plan, the city wants to eliminate more than 100 firefighting jobs, a reduction likely to hit hardest the department's least senior employees.

If that happens, about 30 of the 100 laid-off firefighters will be African-American or Hispanic. The department as a whole would remain 32 percent minority.

"That's good news for us," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Michael L. D'Orazio. "You never want to lay off firefighters, but it's important we maintain a department that reflects the diversity of the city we serve."

The emphasis on improving minority representation dates to 1978, when U.S. District Judge John T. Curtin ordered the two departments to desegregate their ranks.

The result was a minority-recruitment plan that required half of all police department hires be minorities and 25 percent be women. The court also required that 50 percent of all new firefighters be minorities.

Over the next 10 years, the city hired hundreds of blacks and Hispanics; in 1989, Curtin ruled the city had "substantially complied" with his orders. At the time, he modified his hiring guidelines but maintained legal jurisdiction over the two departments.

In contrast, the judge ended his oversight of Buffalo's public schools in 1996, declaring the school district had satisfied his desegregation order "in all respects."

Sanford is one of those who wants Curtin looking over the city's shoulder. He points to what he says is the small number of minorities in high-ranking police positions and the small number of minority cadets in the last class at the Police Academy.

Even more disturbing, according to Sanford, is that many of Buffalo's black and Hispanic officers were hired in the early 1980s when Buffalo first embarked on its minority-hiring campaign.

More than two decades later, those same officers are nearing retirement.

"It's just a matter of time before diversity in the department suffers," Sanford said. "It's just a matter of time before we lose a large number of minority officers to retirement."

Curtin's goal was police and fire departments that mirrored the city's diverse labor force. He also wanted to change what he viewed as a systematic attempt at excluding minorities and women from both departments.

Years later, the two departments are diverse enough to survive four years of job cuts and still remain as racially mixed as they are today.

What happens after those cuts are made will ultimately decide whether the diversity is long lasting.

In the most recent census in 2000, the city had 137,443 men (46.93 percent) and 155,205 women (53.03 percent). Whites numbered 159,300 (54.43 percent), blacks 108,951 (37.23 percent) and Hispanics 22,076 (7.54 percent).

e-mail: pfairbanks@buffnews.com