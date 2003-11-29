GONE WITH THE WIND

A mysterious wind blows across Ralph Wilson Stadium right after Indianapolis took the lead over the Buffalo Bills. It was a strong "draft." As fans, we can only hope that after that clinching touchdown that put our hometowners out of playoff sight that the 2004 draft will be strong enough to strengthen a team that has no identity and is unable to manufacture touchdowns on offense and turnovers on defense.

Realistically, the Bills now look like a 5-11 team. Yes, if only "paper" could play. The Bills on paper were the perfect sell for the public relations department. This was proven by selling out every home game. They were as mighty on paper as Jim Carrey in "Bruce Almighty."

Even the once-famed Thurman Thomas attempted to generate a "buzz" by departing his cushy suite to participate with the other paying patrons and hopefully create some of the magic he left on the Ralph years ago. A "tip of the hat" by owner Ralph Wilson acknowledging the Bills' first touchdown couldn't inject that early '90s feeling.

Having a future Hall of Famer and an owner that wants one more taste of that championship feeling before time passes is still not enough to energize these Buffalo Bills. For now, it's a mental puzzle with many missing pieces, an old Rubik's cube unable to be mastered.

No question, it is time to retool, and though Ralph Wilson isn't ascantankerous an owner as others, he will still demand explanations from his President Tom Donahoe on a season that had no fit, no personality, no feeling, words and phrases associated with their head coach. That in itself is a book loaded with chapters.

GARY A. CARDINALE

Orchard Park