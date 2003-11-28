PAIN-FREE MANNING READY TO FACE PATRIOTS ON SUNDAY

Peyton Manning threw without pain at practice Friday and his coach thinks he will be ready to face New England.

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback had a limited practice Wednesday and Thursday after feeling a twinge in his right elbow Wednesday. On Friday, he did most of his usual workout leading to Sunday's game against AFC East-leading New England (9-2).

"We wanted to see if he was able to throw without any pain," coach Tony Dungy said. "He did and we're satisfied."

Manning declined to take questions for the second straight day.

He leads the NFL with 3,105 yards and a 67.4 percent completion percentage. His 98.8 passer rating is second to Steve McNair and he is one of the leading contenders for the MVP Award.

Manning has made 91 straight starts since the Colts (9-2) made him the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He has never missed a game and if he starts Sunday, Manning will tie John Unitas' franchise record for most consecutive starts by a quarterback.

Tight end Marcus Pollard practiced for the second straight day and Dungy expected him to play Sunday, too.

McNair improving, still in question

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's injured right calf is improving, but his status for Monday night's game against the New York Jets is very much in question.

On Friday, McNair worked with trainers inside, then did some tenuous five-step drops on the side, while making just a few throws. It showed a little bit of progress, but not enough for coach Jeff Fisher to declare it a major advance.

"I think he's been able to do that for a couple of days now. That's not a major step in the rehab," Fisher said.

"He bounced back a couple of steps today. He didn't do anything full speed. He didn't even do anything half speed. He didn't put a lot of pressure on the leg. What he did today shows that he is slowly improving, but it wasn't a giant step by any means."

Around the league

Tony Banks will make his second consecutive start for the Texans Sunday in place of David Carr, who is hindered by a sprained right shoulder. . . . Vikings receiver Randy Moss was fined $5,000 by the NFL for spiking a ball at the foot of Detroit cornerback Dre' Bly last weekend. Moss was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play in Minnesota's 24-14 win over the Lions on Sunday. . . . Kordell Stewart will start at quarterback Sunday for the Chicago Bears against Arizona in place of Chris Chandler, who has an injured right shoulder. . . . Starting right guard Paul Zukauskas will not travel with the Browns for Sunday's game in Seattle because of his mother's illness.