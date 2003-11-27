POLICY TARGETS POLITICS ON ECC BOARD

County Executive Joel A. Giambra has rolled out a new policy designed to keep "politics with a capital P" from interfering with appointments to the Erie Community College board of trustees.

Until now, politicians have been free to make appointments to the 15-member college board, regardless of whether the appointee offered any expertise or knowledge, or had any outstanding conflicts of interest.

But Giambra said Wednesday that in response to criticism from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, he intends to follow a strict process to weed out inappropriate political appointments to the board.

"While I believe I have taken the politics out of the process during my tenure," Giambra said, "I hope this sets a precedent."

The new policy would create an independent selection committee that would advertise, review and recommend applications for any upcoming vacancy, based on candidate qualifications. They would offer a short list of most-qualified candidates to the county executive, who would make the final decision.

The policy would also require trustees to adhere to a code of ethics and allow the board of trustees to make recommendations based on its needs.

The selection process is modeled on one used by the New Jersey community college system, said Thomas DeMartino, a senior Giambra aide who deals with countywide board appointments.

Administrators said outgoing University at Buffalo President William R. Greiner has agreed to serve as the first appointment to the selection committee, a choice universally praised by ECC trustees.

"You couldn't do any better than Dr. Greiner," said Trustee Thomas H. Burton. "ECC sends more students to UB than any other college in the state, so that's a perfect fit."

Some trustees pointed out that the trend of political appointments and county patronage hiring at ECC has been a troubling issue for years, but they credit Giambra with making two good appointments to the board during his tenure.

Dr. James G. Corasanti, a physician and UB professor, was appointed in 2001. He is well-regarded as board chairman and is expected to contribute to the development of ECC's health science program.

Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association, appointed several weeks ago, represents a major industry and employer in Western New York.

Trustees said they're glad to see that this policy addresses the concerns outlined by the Middle States accrediting body that issued a report last year stating that the "prevailing perception among various constituencies of ECC (is) that appointment to the board of trustees at ECC is driven primarily by partisan political considerations."

The commission recommended that the trustee selection process "ensure that the composition of the board reflects the needs of the college and is capable of reflecting constituent and public interest within governance activities and decisions."

The new criteria for appointment of trustees states that the person:

Cannot be an elected official or an employee of the college or county.

Should not be an immediate family member nor be involved in a common business venture with a county official or employee.

Should reflect diversity and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse governing body.

The policy also states that members chosen to serve on the search committee should also adhere to similar conflict-of-interest criteria.

Though Stasiak has already been appointed by Giambra, administrators said he must still submit to this new appointment process.

Corasanti said he and ECC President William Mariani applaud Giambra for his support of this comprehensive policy.

"They were unwritten guidelines," Corasanti said, "and many times they had not been followed in the past."

Giambra pointed out that he controls only five of the 15 appointments to the board and the policy he has now established only applies directly to his appointments.

However, he said, he intends to ask Gov. George E. Pataki to adopt this same process for his five appointments, and hopes the County Legislature also will sign on in making its five appointments.

