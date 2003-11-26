QUICK WEATHER CHANGE DIDN'T STARVE FEEDERS

Anglers can give thanks that snow depths have not blocked access to trout streams and many good shoreline accesses.

That sudden switch from late September on Sunday to snow shoveling on Tuesday did not daunt stream waders and shore casters. Lake Ontario feeder streams did not get hit with the cold and snow Monday night. Lake Erie feeders remain open and attract trout daily.

Musky and bass season ends Sunday. Perch continue to school along Lake Ontario feeder mouths. A few salmon still linger, but trout remains the main bout.

Lake Erie

Go west, young men and women trekking for trout.

Water levels hold high as stream waters clear in Chautauqua and Canadaway Creeks. Cattaraugus Creek remains consistent and streams in Erie County continue to draw fair numbers of steelies.

But the big draw has been in streams closer to Pennsylvania, with a run of brown trout in the past three weeks adding to the fantastic steelhead trout fishing, said Bill Beiger at Bill's Hooks in Dunkirk.

This run has been mainly males, which hit flies cast from fly or spinning gear. Beiger suggests drifting either "sucker spawn," "scrambled egg," or "blood dot" fly patterns, all of which attract better than egg sacks right now.

Lake Ontario

Trout streams have seen shallow waters close to Fort Niagara, but better depths can be found eastward at Oak Orchard Creek. Browns and steelies there hit mostly egg sacks or any fly patterns that look like eggs.

Niagara River

Upper river trollers have taken a few good muskies with larger lures and casters have gotten a few with live suckers, sources at Big Catch note. More upper river time goes to perch, which hold around piers and move close to shore at Ferry Street.

Boaters anchor around Rich Marine or find weed edges around Grand Island for catches of 9- to 10-inch perch, averaging a take of 12-15 per trip.

Shore casters have taken some nice walleye at night with big minnows, and a few steelies have gone for minnows during daylight hours.

Peek at creeks

Low and clearing waters at Eighteen Mile Creek have sent anglers home for smaller lures and lighter lines to trick trout. Coho salmon have moved up to Burt Dam, joining a run of steelies and browns. Closer to the mouth at Olcott Harbor, shore casters alternately reach perch and northern pike.

Perch have also shown at the mouth of Twelve Mile Creek at Wilson Harbor and at Oak Orchard Creek, where one 9-pound walleye hit at a perch minnow this past week.

Warmer waters continue to draw both cold-water species (trout and salmon) and assorted warm-water fish, with perch mentioned most at all accesses. Small minnows work best.

Thanks, Bob

Anglers have lost a good source for information and a good friend. Few fishermen and hunters at the north end of Conesus Lake knew the name Coykendall, but everyone knew Bob at Bob's Bait & Tackle in Lakeville.

Bob took over the shop in 1967 and supplied anglers with everything from Michigan wigglers to mousie grubs and spikes through those heyday ice-fishing seasons for perch from the late 1960s into the 1980s.

Bob Coykendall also processed deer every fall and early winter until about 10 years ago. He developed heart trouble during this past summer and died of complications on Aug. 18.

Lois Storey, his partner and savvy fishing source for the past 19 years, has decided to close Bob's Bait & Tackle, which also included a boat rental. She wants to let Bob's friends know of his passing and their business closure.

