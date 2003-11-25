BEVERLY W. ALES SERACH, MUNICIPAL WORKER

A memorial service for Beverly W. Ales Serach, of Buffalo, a retired administrative assistant for Buffalo schools, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Parkway.

Mrs. Serach died unexpectedly Oct. 29, 2003, in Sisters Hospital after a brief illness. She was 78.

The former Beverly Wilma Galley was born in Gardenville and attended schools in Gardenville and Buffalo.

She worked at Curtiss-Wright during World War II and was a cosmetic consultant for many years at the AM&A's department store in downtown Buffalo. She also worked for the New York State Labor Department's unemployment office, the City of Buffalo water department and the Buffalo Board of Education.

She was also an election inspector for the Erie County Board of Elections. She was a member of Kindred Chapter 669, Order of the Eastern Star; Ailiamsi Court 12, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America; and Ladies of the Scottish Rite.

Survivors include her husband, John F. Serach; two daughters, Deborah W. Cremen and Alesia A. Wegrzyn, both of Baltimore; a sister, Ivadell Herlan of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

