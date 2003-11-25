ACQUISITION COSTS CAUSE LOSS AT BON-TON

A late-coming fall chill and the costs of October's merger with Elder-Beerman contributed to losses during Bon-Ton Store's third quarter.

The Bon-Ton, which operates 10 department stores in Western New York, lost $1.7 million, or 11 cents a share, for the quarter ended Nov. 1, compared with a profit of $328,000, or 2 cents a share, during the same period last year.

A large part of that loss came from the department store chain's acquisition of Elder-Beerman in October, for which the company wrote off $2.3 million in duplicate information systems and other assets.

Although total sales increased 8 percent, to $180.4 million from $167.5 million in the prior year's quarter, sales at stores open at least one year slipped 1 percent. The total sales figure includes $15.8 million in sales from Elder-Beerman's stores, during the period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.

The decline in sales came mostly from the store's ready-to-wear apparel, while five other categories -- intimates, cosmetics, shoes, coats and home goods -- saw increases, said Frank Tworecke, vice chairman and chief merchandising officer, during a conference call with analysts and investors Tuesday.

Tworecke said the slip in sales was due in part to an unseasonably warm fall, as well as the store's efforts to maintain competitive prices.

"The retail environment is very competitive, and we are being aggressive with our pricing to make sure we don't lose our market share," said Tworecke.

James H. Baireuther, vice chairman and chief administrative officer, said that while the synchronization of Bon-Ton and Elder-Beerman stores won't be complete until roughly the end of 2005, the acquisition was a vital part of the Bon-Ton's growth strategy.

"We needed to grow quickly by way of acquisition, in order to leverage our overhead and our buying power to compete effectively and profitably against larger chains. The Bon-Ton/Elder-Beerman merger has been our best opportunity to nearly double in size without changing our targeted market strategy," said Baireuther.

Although costs and expenses from sales and merchandise were up, due in large part to October's acquisition, the store continued its efforts to decrease interest expense, which fell 40 percent to $1.4 million. The Bon-Ton, based in York, Pa., operates a total of 142 department stores in 16 states as a result of the Elder-Beerman acquisition.

e-mail: kpurdy@buffnews.com