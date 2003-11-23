PALACE THEATRE FUND DRIVE NEARER GOAL AT $235,000

After its most successful week yet, the Palace Theatre fund drive has raised $235,000 of its $300,000 goal with one week to go.

The target is to be reached by Dec. 1 to provide the not-for-profit buyers of the theater enough money to close the deal and make needed improvements to the 78-year-old former movie house.

"I think we're going to do it. I really don't think it'll be any trouble," George Fritz, chairman of the drive, said Sunday. "I don't want anybody to be overconfident, either. I just think the momentum is there."

Although small donations from residents have been the backbone of the effort, the campaign scored its biggest success last week when the Grigg-Lewis Foundation gave $75,000.

Attorney William B. May, executive director of the Lockport philanthropy, said the five-member board of directors unanimously agreed the donation was important to the community.

"It was the consensus that the Palace is one of the few jewels in Lockport and it should be preserved," May said.

Also last week, the drive received its single largest individual donation, a $10,000 gift from a benefactor who asked to remain anonymous.

Fritz said a benefit night at Finnans Restaurant last week raised $800, while $400 was collected from pupils at Charles Upson Elementary School.

He also said an 83-year-old woman sent in $478.76, the entire amount remaining in the Lockport High School Class of 1938 reunion account.

Wednesday, the Lockport Fire Department will get into the spirit by stationing firefighters at four or five major intersections in the city. They will brandish a firefighter's boot and ask drivers to fill it with cash for the Palace.

The firefighters are expected to be present from 7 to 10 a.m. at East Avenue and Washburn Street; Main and Pine streets; Lincoln Avenue and Davison Road; the Tri-Way Bridge; and possibly at South Transit and Summit streets.

"If they don't make their goal, we'll give all the money to the (Salvation Army) soup kitchen," firefighter Randall Parker said.

The buyer of the theater is Historic Palace Inc. Ellen Schratz is president of the 15-member board, and her husband Jeffrey J. Schratz, a Lockport surgeon, is vice president. They were among five couples who started a production company to stage musicals in the Palace four years ago.

The group is buying the theater from Elmer A. Granchelli, a major Lockport commercial landlord.

