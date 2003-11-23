MADE SPLIT HELPS SHAFER WIN PBA

Ryan Shafer of Elmira came up clutch after knocking down the 7-pin and striking in the 10th frame to beat Chris Barnes, 217-215, in the final match Sunday of the PBA Empire State Open.

Shafer, who won $40,000 and earned a tour exemption next season, converted a 2-6-7-10 split in the ninth frame to give him a two-pin lead heading into the final frame. Barnes was working on a strike and ended his day with a spare and a strike.

"I wasn't thinking about the exemption," Shafer said. "But it was in the back of my mind. In the finals, I had a good idea of what the lanes were like from bowling two games already."

Shafer advanced to the final match with a 238-233 win over Hall of Famer Pete Weber.

Barnes earned $20,000 while Weber and Michael Fagan earned $10,000. Steve Jaros, in fifth, won $9,000.