UB'S FINALE CHALLENGE: STOP KENT'S CRIBBS

You can get close enough to Josh Cribbs to lift his pocket change, maybe even close enough to snatch his shirt and sneakers. And then, he's gone.

Trying to catch Cribbs, Kent State's haze of a quarterback, is a lot like trying to run after a sports car in cement shoes. The University at Buffalo (1-10 overall, 1-6 Mid-American Conference) will find that out at 4 p.m. today when it faces Kent State (4-7, 3-4) at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio in the season finale for both teams.

"Josh Cribbs is an absolutely dynamic, electric, highly-talented and ultra-competitive football player," said UB coach Jim Hofher. "He has a hand in virtually everything Kent State does that is good. He's an excellent thrower and makes the guys around him better. Because his hands are on the ball every play, he is very dangerous."

But Cribbs is questionable for today's game with a sprained ankle. He was carted off the field during last week's game at Bowling Green, but was able to walk to the team bus on his own power following the game. An injury kept Cribbs from playing in last year's game at UB and Kent State still won, 16-12.

"It's just an ankle sprain," said Kent State coach Dean Pees. "It's not a high-ankle sprain though or a fracture. If he's able to go, we will play him. It's not a serious injury that will require surgery. He's pretty smart to know what he can and can't do."

But Kent State has a lot riding on today's game and Cribbs' availability is crucial. A win would even its MAC record at 4-4, which would mark just the second time since 1987 that the Golden Flashes have been .500 or better in league play. Take away Cribbs and you have the old Chicago Bulls without Michael Jordan, except the Flashes don't have a Scottie Pippen in tow. Kent State is reliant on Cribbs.

"When you play against a quarterback like Josh Cribbs, you have to be very open-minded," said UB senior linebacker Lamar Wilcher. "He's capable of doing a lot things, he can throw it and run it. You obviously have a better chance to win if you can control or contain him."

Easier said than done. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior from Upper Marlboro, Md., has raised his level of play the last three games, averaging 385 yards of total offense. In Kent's last game, a 42-33 loss to Bowling Green, Cribbs accounted for 435 yards of total offense (239 passing, 196 rushing).

"I think he played a heckuva game," said Pees. "He threw the ball and ran the ball well. You feel like even on third down you have a chance to move the chains."

Cribbs is the team's leading passer (2,213 yards) and rusher (540) and has accounted for 25 of Kent's 34 touchdowns.

"You pick your poison," Hofher said. "He is a good enough passer with good enough protection, with good enough receivers where he's had some highly productive passing days. You can do all you want to try and protect against the pass but when the guy decides to pull it down and run, he's better than most tailbacks in our conference, he's more dangerous."

But he isn't flawless. Cribbs has completed less than 50 percent of his passes, and his reckless and fearless play has led to ball security problems. At least the Bulls had two weeks to prepare for Cribbs after coming off a bye week.

UB lost to then nationally-ranked Northern Illinois, 40-9, on Nov. 8 and needs a win today to avoid back-to-back 1-11 seasons. The Bulls have played the last two games without sophomore quarterback P.J. Piskorik (shoulder), but he should be able to play. A game-time decision will be made on whether Piskorik or junior Randall Secky will start. Senior free safety Mark Graham (hip pointer) is doubtful.

Twelve seniors are playing their final game for the Bulls, including captains Wilcher, Graham and right tackle Jeff Mills. The other seniors are kicker Dallas Pelz, long snapper Adam Johnson, fullback Tom Shaughnessy, defensive end Demetrius Austrum, linebacker Chris Clifton, center Kevin Dunn, offensive tackle Alex Alvarez, linebacker Obadiah Harris and defensive end Rashard Clark.

