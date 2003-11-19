The Buffalo Bills will have to overcome a near-perfect mismatch this week if they are going to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Indianapolis Colts are coming to town with the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL.

The Bills are the second-lowest scoring team in the league.

Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes with 19. Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe is tied for last in the league among full-time QBs with six TD throws. Manning had six TD strikes in ONE GAME this year -- a 55-21 win over New Orleans. The Bills haven't scored 55 points in the last five games combined.

If those figures mean big trouble for Buffalo, the Bills players weren't acknowledging it Wednesday.

"We love our offense," said safety Lawyer Milloy.

Come again, Lawyer?

"We believe in our team," Milloy said. "These are the guys we have. We're all we have. When you have tough times, it's the guys in this locker room who are going to turn it around. We believe in each other. We know that they have it in 'em. . . . We have to keep playing solid ball on defense, giving them as many chances as we can. We really believe that at some point -- and hopefully soon -- they're going to get it turned around and start playing the way they're capable of playing."

Milloy and his fellow defenders are going to need all the positive thinking they can muster Sunday.

The Bills' offense, which is averaging just 11 points per game the past eight weeks, has a good chance of being without running back Travis Henry.

The Bills' defense gets a slight break because it's unlikely Colts receiver Marvin Harrison will play. But the absence of both Harrison and premier tight end Marcus Pollard did not stop the Colts from scoring 38 points against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"You're never gonna hear us use injuries as an excuse," Manning told Buffalo-area reporters Wednesday. "Marvin and Marcus are two of our biggest playmakers, so we've really relied on Reggie Wayne, who's having a tremendous season. . . . You hear the old, boring cliche that young guys have to step up and that's the case here."

Manning has the Colts (8-2) in first place in the AFC South and is contending for the league's most valuable player award. The sixth-year quarterback is on pace for the most passing yards of his career (4,601), the highest completion percentage (68.1) and the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (30 to 13).

"When you have a big-time quarterback like we have, he can make a lot of things happen and make up for a lot of deficiencies," Colts coach Tony Dungy said.

"He's playing as well as he's ever played," Milloy said. "We're facing a very smart quarterback who understands defenses and his personnel. He has a lot of trust in everybody. He'll throw everybody the ball, he'll get it to them in time and he doesn't take a lot of hits."

The Bills' defense ranks fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and sixth in points allowed. It is second against the pass.

Milloy said the secondary has to avoid assignment mistakes because if one is made, Manning will exploit it.

"You really have to play a sound, disciplined defense," he said. "You have to trust that the people in front of you are going to stop the run if you're supposed to be in deep coverage. You can't afford to go up and help out. That's how you saw Tampa Bay falter (in the Bucs' Monday night loss to the Colts). You see people starting to peek in trying to make plays and boom -- he beats you."

HEAD 'EM OFF AT THE PASS

How the Indianapolis offense stacks up (NFL rank in parentheses):

Total yards per game: 377.2 (2)

Yards passing per game: 282.6 (1)

Completion percentage: 68.0 (1)

TDs passing: 19 (T-2)

Points per game: 29.2 (2)

Yards rushing per game: 94.6 (T-26)

e-mail: mgaughan@buffnews.com