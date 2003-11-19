ROBINSON IS HARMING EPISCOPAL CHURCH

I would like to respond to statements made by the Rev. V. Gene Robinson, as quoted in a Nov. 10 News article. Robinson said he wants to bring the message of God's love to "those on the margins." He identified homosexuals as being on the margins, implying that they aren't welcome in the Episcopal Church. The truth is that they have always been welcome, but their sin has not.

This is not to single out homosexuals. The truth is that no sin is welcome in the church, but all sinners are welcome if they come to repent. Not only does Robinson not repent, but he invites others to imperil their immortal souls by following his example.

In regard to monies being spent in Iraq, as opposed to at home, Robinson said, "It's up to the church to lead on some of these moral issues." I submit that a man who lives an immoral lifestyle and who is willing to be the cause of schism in the church is not fit to lead anyone on moral issues.

On the possibility of schism, he said, "A church founded on unhappiness and anger is not going to go very far." The possible schism that we now face, thanks to Robinson, has nothing to do with unhappiness and anger. It has everything to do with the state of apostasy into which he and his supporters have led the church.

I have no ax to grind against homosexuals or lesbians. My concern is belief in the Bible. The Bible is quite clear on the issue of homosexuality, but Robinson would have us believe that we can pick and choose which parts of it to believe, that we can twist the interpretation of the Bible to suit our own convenience. I disagree. Either it's the divinely inspired word of God, or it isn't.

PAMELA ROBERTSON

Tonawanda