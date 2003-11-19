NEWS IN BRIEF

Community Thanksgiving service set

Cheektowaga's first Community Thanksgiving service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, French Road and George Urban Boulevard.

"The nondenominational Community Thanksgiving service will give us all the opportunity to gather together and give thanks for all that we have," Supervisor Dennis H. Gabryszak said.

The service will include reflections of thanks from three perspectives and musical arrangements performed by a unified chorus, joint bell choir and a liturgical dance team representing a number of churches in Cheektowaga.

There will be an offering of cash and canned goods to benefit the Food Bank of Western New York; the canned goods will be distributed to Cheektowaga food pantries in the Food Bank network.

The service is sponsored by the Cheektowaga Clergy Association.

"My colleagues and I have been planning this service for several months now, so we hope that the community will gather together and share in this celebration of thanksgiving," said the Rev. Louis Dolinic of Blessed Sacrament.

Sleepout for the homeless is Friday

Cheektowaga Central High School students are taking part in the sixth annual Sleepout for the Homeless on Friday.

The event, which starts at 9 p.m., is sponsored by the school's Challenge Team, a group that promotes wellness, healthy lifestyles and leadership development.

Darren M. Strickland, executive director of Friends of the Night People, will join the students in sleeping out this year. He has challenged area businesses to match the money that he has raised for the event.

Students will be sleeping outside in boxes and warming themselves by fire barrels. They are accepting monetary donations and new or gently used sleeping bags. All proceeds will be donated to Friends of the Night People. Last year's event raised nearly $2,000.