FULL HOUSE, FULL TRIBUTE

Viva Vivaldi

Third concert in Vivaldi festival.

Sunday night in First Presbyterian Church.

A crowd turned out Sunday for the third of four concerts in this year's Viva Vivaldi series. To say it was standing room only was an understatement. The First Presbyterian Church, with its labyrinthine, wraparound balcony, is full of nooks and crannies -- and all of them were full. People were crammed in everywhere, and it was easy to see why.

Here was a program that spotlighted the best of Vivaldi -- specifically, the Motet "Nulla in mondo pax sincera," which was featured in the movie "Shine." In "Shine," we saw Geoffrey Rush, portraying pianist David Helfgott, bouncing slowly on a trampoline, listening to this music on headphones, drunk on it, delirious with it. That's the kind of music this is -- joyful, light, exquisite. It epitomizes Vivaldi's peculiar genius.

The concert by the Ars Nova Musicians and conductor Marylouise Nanna also featured "L'acqua Diversa di Vivaldi" ("The Varied Waters of Vivaldi"), a new composition by Buffalo-based composer Persis Vehar.

It was an occasion for celebration, and the huge turnout only intensified the spirit.

Vehar's work was a joy. She based it on references from three seasons of "The Four Seasons," Vivaldi's most popular work. She included all the seasons but Autumn, which was included on this program.

Immediately accessible, Vehar's music took on the lightness that is the hallmark of Vivaldi. The first movement was witty and good-natured, with sensuous string melodies clearly inspired by Vivaldi. It made me think of Grieg's "Holberg Suite" or Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" -- both, like this one, the work of a Baroque master seen through the eyes of a more modern composer.

Vehar's slow movement was lyrical, softly anchored by the cembalo and a gentle pizzicato pulse. The wintry last movement -- on the theme "Hailstones hammer as the sky thunders and fulminates" -- clearly had a Buffalo relevance, and Vehar portrayed the inclement weather accurately with brisk, hammering rhythms and what might be called an uncompromising tone. Like Vivaldi's music, Vehar's was, overwhelmingly, bright and unintimidating. The audience loved it.

The motet played in "Shine" was given a lovely performance by soprano Sebnem Mekinulov, no stranger to the Viva Vivaldi series. Mekinulov, with her resonant, rich voice, sang with passion and conviction. She poured joy into the gentle, bouncy opening aria, and attacked the challenging concluding "Alleluia" with admirable stamina and sheer nerve.

The evening had many high points. The opening Concerto in D Minor for oboe, strings and cembalo featured oboist Paul Schlossman, who displayed considerable virtuosity and smoothness of tone.

Donna Lorenzo, on viola damore, and guitarist Joanne Castellani were the soloists in the Concerto in D minor, RV 540. The concerto's slow movement, restrained and delicate, brimmed with loveliness.

Dmitri Gerikh was the violin soloist for "Autumn," this week's installment of "The Four Seasons." Gerikh's style was perfect: smooth and polished, but with just the right informality to capture the mood of the harvest and the hunt. The finale had a galloping exuberance.

The night ended in high style with the Concerto in G Minor for violins, strings and cembalo, RV 517. This work starred the young performers from the Buffalo Suzuki Strings. What a sight these kids were! Clad adorably in red sweaters, they played confidently, from memory. They smiled at each other. They displayed none of the stress traditionally associated with young classical musicians performing in public. The music they turned out had strength and vitality.

Viva Vivaldi's 25th anniversary season concludes with a concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Holy Angels Church.

