AMIS EARNS THE DOGHOUSE

Yellow Dog

By Martin Amis

Miramax

340 pages, $24.95

Martin Amis says his new novel, "Yellow Dog," illustrates "the obscenification of everyday life." With elements of pudeur, the loss of decency in our society, I'm not sure that the reader needs a fictional demonstration of the self-evident.

"Yellow Dog" is, among other things, porno fiction. Pity. Amis is a very good writer at his best. His memoir, "Experience," attests to this. But his abiding interest in "stirring things up" as he puts it, drawing himself into the flame of turbidity and erotic excess, destroys his effort. A dose of restraint -- watching the 1930s film "It Happened One Night," say -- would do him good.

"Yellow Dog" is a pudding (incest, pornography, gangster beatings) with an implausible theme. This doesn't bother the publisher, which proudly asserts: "Amis explores . . . patriarchy and the entire edifice of masculinity; the violence arising between man and man; the tortuous alliances between men and women." Well, yes; but so does a police blotter, but without "a deficiency of candor."

The novel has a blundering melange of characters disporting about. Royce Traynor, a corpse, is strapped to a wall in a casket. He's in the cargo hold of an AirCig plane with hazardous waste on board. That's just for starters. Xan Meo, a slightly famous artist, is blindsided and beaten up for using the name "Joseph Andrews" in his book of short stories, "Lucozade." Here's a description of how Meow loses his purr: "Xan heard no footsteps; what he heard was the swish, the shingly soft-shoe, of the hefted cosh."

No, you didn't misread. "Shingly" and "cosh" are not words. They sound slightly Joycean: apt but mysterious. Meo's brain is scrambled, and he now thinks and speaks of nothing but buggery. How fortunate for Amis. How unfortunate for Meo's wife, Russia.

Then there's Clint Smoker, a "pervs him right" kind of guy, who writes pornography for the Morning Lark, a paper devoted to wankers' rights. Could there be such a thing? In Great Britain, the answer is "yes." In fact, the Lark's editor, Desmond Heaf, is foursquare for wankers: "The quality broadsheets are aimed at the establishment and the intelligentsia. The upmarket tabloids are aimed at the bourgeoisie. The downmarket tabloids are aimed at the proletariat. At the 'Lark' our target wanker is unemployed."

Amis also creates a new English Royal, Hal Nine. Henry IX hasn't an inquisitive bone in his head. He's got a Chinese mistress, loves to drink Remy reserve, does puzzles, "bally cryptics" and moves about the country in his personal rail car. He gives the royal wave to one and all: lepers and the National Head Injuries Association. It all sounds strangely familiar and subversive.

In fact, while Amis is ostensibly making this stuff up, he recounts that Henry IX's uncle was "blown apart on a fishing-boat off the west coast of Ireland." This is exactly what happened to Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen's cousin, killed by the IRA in 1979.

The skill in a good novel, of course, would be melding these characters together to develop some kind of unity in the fiction. After a fashion -- somewhat amiss, somewhat remiss -- Amis aims but misses the mark.

Joseph Andrews, for example (not the Henry Fielding character but an aging gangster), wants to make the Royal Family disappear. In this he may not be alone. Andrews uses as blackmail bait a porno DVD of Princess Vicky, Hal Nine's daughter. In Andrews' case, there's a thoroughly disagreeable fusion of family, patriarchy and incest.

The willing suspension of disbelief has never been more sought after than in Amis' latest novel. "Yellow Dog," a name unable to be explained in a family newspaper, is a bit like a curate's egg, "Good in parts -- albeit thoroughly rotten."

Michael D. Langan is a frequent News book reviewer.