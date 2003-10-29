LEADERSHIP? DRURY SHOWS HE'S GAME

Lindy Ruff said it was something of a "fly-by" maneuver. Near the end of Sabres practice Wednesday in the Amherst Pepsi Center, Chris Drury skated by the coach and flashed him an urgent glance. Ruff could tell by the look in his eye, by his demeanor, that Drury wanted to have a little chat.

So they spent the last 10 minutes of the workout standing along the far boards, talking. They talked about the successful Western road trip, about the danger in thinking things would come more easily at home, and about the 3-1 loss to Minnesota in their first game back Tuesday night.

One loss, and Drury was beside himself. One loss, and he wanted to remind the coach that this year's team is playing to a higher standard.

"Yeah, he's very intense," Ruff said. "It's great to see that in a player. He doesn't like to lose. I'm a big fan of that right there."

It hasn't taken long for Ruff to become a Chris Drury fan. What coach wouldn't like a highly skilled player who works hard all the time, whether it's in games or in practice, and positively despises defeat? Drury is destined to be a huge favorite of Buffalo fans, who yearn for hockey players who reflect the city's blue-collar ethic.

Late last May, when the team announced it was bringing back Ruff and Regier, management said the Sabres needed leaders, players who could win on the road. Six weeks later, they traded for Drury and said, "This is the kind of guy we've been talking about."

Well, it's still early, but Drury seems like the real article -- a commanding presence, on and off the ice.

"He's been a gamer," Ruff said, "in every sense of the word."

Three weeks into the season, Drury has put his stamp on a young Sabres team. They went on a killer Western road trip and came back with four wins in six games, one of their best trips in years. Drury had at least a point in every game. He centered the line that turned it all around. He had Taylor Pyatt looking like a star.

Demonstrating the knack that made him one of the National Hockey League's great clutch playoff scorers, Drury scored with 2:29 left in regulation to beat his old team, Colorado, in the final, climactic game of the road trip. You make fans of your teammates that way, too.

"I knew he brought skill and speed, and that he'd been a clutch performer in the playoffs," veteran defenseman James Patrick said. "But I think his work ethic, his intensity and his competitiveness far outweigh his other qualities. We needed those things more than anything. I mean, every shift in practice he works his (tail) off.

"When anyone else sees that, it's contagious," Patrick said. "It's a great example for Taylor Pyatt and Tim Connolly and Max Afinogenov, let alone all of us veterans. And I'm not making this up. This is what I've seen in the first six weeks."

One night in late September, the Sabres conducted an open practice in HSBC Arena. They had an intrasquad scrimmage. You know, some light, crowd-pleasing fare. Danny Gare was walking between the two benches during the scrimmage, conducting interviews that were piped in over the loudspeakers. Drury politely declined. He told Gare he'd talk to him after the game.

That's the sort of competitor we're dealing with here. Some people contend that it's the same Sabres team this year, basically the same group of softies. Certainly, one great road trip does not a season make.

But Drury is not the same old thing. When he smashed his stick in disgust after the Sabres allowed a goal in Vancouver, you knew it wasn't quite the same.

A star who leads with work ethic and grit, who plays every shift as if it's his last, even in practice? No, that's not the usual stuff at all.

"I don't really think of it as unusual," Drury said. "I don't think it necessarily should stick out. That's what we're paid to do, and I think you owe it to your teammates and the coaches and fans and everyone to be that intense all the time.

"I was fortunate to play with some great leaders in Denver and Calgary," he said. "I wasn't always the most talented guy or the best player, but I had guys to look to who were very professional and came to work every day. I think it's rubbed off on me."

Keep an eye on some of the younger Sabres. You might find it's rubbing off still.

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com