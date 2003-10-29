LAFAYETTE UNBEATEN IN HARVARD CUP

It's seven weeks into the Harvard Cup season and Lafayette finds itself in an unfamiliar spot -- first place.

Whether the Violets stay there will be decided at 10 a.m. Saturday when Lafayette (6-1 overall, 6-0 league) plays second-place South Park (6-1, 6-1) at All High Stadium.

"I thought I had a nice, young team that worked very hard," said Lafayette coach Karl Maggiore. "The difference this year is everybody has stepped up. We haven't had a full team. Every week someone has been suspended, in trouble for missing school or sick. Our principal is very strict and I'm glad because it makes the kids understand the importance of an education."

Despite the outcome, both teams have already qualified for the Harvard Cup playoffs in two weeks. Lafayette made it for the first time since 1995 along with defending champion South Park, Burgard (5-1) and Riverside (4-2).

Lafayette has won four straight since an 18-6 nonleague loss to St. Joe's. Since then Brent White has moved from running back to quarterback and "he's settled the team down," said Maggiore. Larry Williams and Winston Reese complement White in the backfield. Linebacker Darrel Thomas is one of the most talented and skilled players Maggiore said he's seen in his 26 years of coaching.

While Lafayette has given up just 35 points in its six Harvard Cup games (5.8 ppg.), South Park has the league's most explosive offense with 198 points (28.3).

"Lafayette -- they're quicker than hiccups, and they flow to the ball well on defense," said South Park coach Ken Pope. "The thing is we can put the ball in the end zone on anybody."

The Sparks' only loss was 28-26 to Grover Cleveland in the season opener. All-Western New York running back James Henley was sidelined for not having enough practices. Henley played in the next four games before spraining his ankle in the first quarter against Burgard. He missed last week's 30-0 win over Seneca at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Pope said Henley's availability will be a decision he'll make Friday with the help of the training staff. "Our goal was to get to the playoffs and defend our title. We definitely want to go in there with James healthy for the playoffs."

Henley has 837 yards in chasing his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. Fullback Claude Scott has contributed close to 400 rushing yards and has four interceptions at free safety.

Monsignor Martin Association

St. Francis (2-0 league) hosts St. Joe's (2-0) Saturday with the winner earning the top seed in the League AA playoffs. The winner will play the loser of Saturday's Canisius (0-2) versus Timon/St. Jude (0-2) game in the first round.

In League A, St. Mary's (4-0) has clinched the top seed. Cardinal O'Hara (2-1) has the second seed and home field locked up. O'Hara will play the winner of Saturday's Walsh (2-2) at Niagara Catholic (1-2) game while St. Mary's will play the loser.

