BLUE MEN ROCK THE HOUSE WITH A SMART CELEBRATION OF ROCK

The cool thing about rock music is, once you deconstruct it, you find that, despite the silliness, the contrivances, the iconography, it still has a big fat soul.

Wednesday evening, performance-art ensemble-turned-rock outfit Blue Man Group entertained a sold-out Shea's Performing Arts Center by pointing out the silliness of the entire affair.

Self-conscious, ironic and hopelessly naive, Blue Man still managed to rock the house.

Formed more than a decade ago by three New York buddies with an inclination toward the arts and a desire to do something unique, Blue Man Group has since evolved into a sizable organization, with 30 rotating cast members and roughly 500 office personnel. The "Complex Rock Tour" is an offshoot of the stage show that now runs continuously in New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Chicago, with a fifth installment opening soon in Berlin.

The rock show is heavy on irony, but just as dedicated to celebrating rock, warts and all.

The Blue Men -- three black-clad, blue-faced figures who take the stage in a state of confusion -- happen upon their instruments as if unaware of their surroundings and devoid of any conception of rock etiquette.

Those instruments -- bizarre varieties of percussion, from a deconstructed piano to a modified PVC pipe contraption -- are the medium through which the trio forges a relationship with the audience.

The concert is arranged to follow a "standard rock concert" manual, which is directed by an anonymous voice blasting over the PA. The Blue Men are being trained in the language of rock performance; they never speak, never move their mouths, employing only their eyes as portals of emotion.

The point is to at once deconstruct the iconic nature of the rock concert and celebrate it. Toward this end, the Blue Men were backed by a large band: four drummers, two guitarists, a bassist and a keyboardist. The sound was full, the performance flawlessly tight as the Blue Men led their band through selections from the recent "The Complex" album.

"Time to Start" found the anonymous PA personality instructing the Blue Men, and the audience, in the standard rock concert moves, from the head-bang to the pogo; "Sing Along," given voice on the album by Dave Matthews, featured a crowd participation segment based on a sly lyrical conceit involving commentary on groupthink, herd mentality and the general insecurity of the individual; "Up to the Roof" found opener Tracy Bonham baring her soul against the relatively static and nearly emotionless background, in what was surely the highlight of the evening; for a take on Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit," Bonham returned and simply rattled the walls with her emotional performance.

How silly do we look as we embrace our rock rituals? How completely ridiculous is it to make a shaman of a rock singer? How much of our rock-show behavior is a result of our desire to blend into the group? Is rock release or imprisonment?

The Blue Men didn't answer these questions. But they had a good time raising them.

Openers Bonham and the Venus Hum received enthusiastic reactions from the crowd. Bonham in particular was impressive. Performing songs from her recently released independent EP, including "Something Beautiful," "All Thumbs" and "And the World Has the Nerve to Keep Turning," Bonham and her two backing musicians threatened to steal the show. Crossing the folk-based beauty of "Led Zeppelin III" with the melodic acumen of Paul McCartney, Bonham proved she is an artist worthy of our full attention.

And we say that without the slightest trace of irony.

e-mail: jmiers@buffnews.com