NIAGARA'S FINEST MOMENT HAD FEW WITNESSES

Niagara University's men's hockey team Saturday produced one of its best victories in its eight-year history.

Too bad hardly anyone was there to see it.

The Purple Eagles knocked off last year's national runner-up and then-No. 1 New Hampshire, 5-2, in the Punch Imlach College Hockey Showcase in HSBC Arena.

It was the first time Niagara had played a No. 1 team, though the Purple Eagles have had a bevy of big wins -- beating defending national champ and No. 2 Michigan at Michigan in 1998, beating UNH in the first round of the NCAA playoffs in 2000, even winning at then-ranked Michigan State last season.

And before you qualify Niagara's win last weekend as less impressive since UNH had eight players suspended, recall that the Wildcats still dressed eight NHL draft choices and the No. 1-ranked goalie in college hockey Saturday.

But as much as the talk should be about Niagara, about its upcoming trip to No. 4 Michigan this weekend, the first point of order goes to attendance.

The Punch Imlach College Hockey Showcase has been around for several years. The philosophy is solid -- invite some of the best hockey teams in the country to play against Niagara and Canisius.

The problem is the execution.

This is the fourth straight season the Punch has included both Niagara and Canisius in HSBC Arena and the fourth straight season attendance has declined.

In 2000-01, it was a one-day, two-game tournament on a Saturday in November with Western Michigan and Mercyhurst and a crowd of 6,671. In 2001-02, the Punch was merely the lone regular-season meeting between Niagara and Canisius, on a Friday in January, and drew 4,314 people.

Last season, when the tournament served as a dry-run for the Frozen Four with North Dakota and Michigan, the teams officially drew 2,981 on Friday and 2,740 on Saturday. This past weekend, no official attendance was provided for Friday's game, with 1,911 listed for Saturday.

Makes you wonder if it's worth it anymore.

Yes, it's good to get these big teams in, and most of them are not going to play in Niagara's Dwyer Arena or against Canisius in the Buffalo State Ice Arena. Additionally, the tournament is exempted from game limits for the visitors, meaning that the showcase counted as only one game on the schedule, as far as the NCAA is concerned, for both UMass-Lowell and New Hampshire. Teams like to play in exempted tournaments because it means they can play more games without penalty. You're not going to lure a team to Western New York for one game and frankly, the Minnesotas and New Hampshires of the world don't want to spend two of their limited nonconference allotment against Canisius and Niagara.

So the only way to play these teams is in the Punch format.

But it's embarrassing. Saturday's official attendance was close to 2,000, but no one there thought there were more than 800 fans -- and that's being generous. Even if the games did draw 5,000 fans, the 18,690-seat HSBC Arena still feels cavernous.

Yes, it is a tough sell. In October, people are still caught up in high school football, wrapped up in the Buffalo Bills, trying to get the last of the outdoor work done before the snow flies, or just not in hockey mode yet.

Still, if the event had any marketing at all, maybe it would draw better and we'd be sitting around talking about if Niagara is for real this year instead of if we should scrap the tournament.

Canisius, Niagara and HSBC Arena work together on the Punch and though nobody publicly points fingers, there's plenty of shoulder shrugging to go around. If there was advertising, I didn't see it, nor did most of the people actually at the games. Youth hockey groups were contacted, but those who bought Frozen Four tickets last year weren't. Bet at least a few hundred people in the area who went to the NCAA championships last April would have been interested in seeing New Hampshire again. When you bring in big-name teams, you don't sell it only to the people who would already come (i.e. Niagara and Canisius loyalists) but also to the casual fan who might get a letter in the mail and say, "Hey, this is kinda cool. Yeah, I saw UNH last year at that Frozen Four. I'd like to see them again."

It's not a pleasant call, but perhaps we're at the point where it's either done right, or not at all.

Around campus

Suddenly, volleyball has become interesting. Canisius and Niagara square off at 7 tonight in the Gallagher Center. Both are 2-2 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, tied for fifth place. The Griffs (13-11 overall) have won seven of their last nine matches and lead the all-time series, 22-18. While Niagara is just 6-17 overall, the Purple Eagles have played much better as of late and are on a two-game winning streak.

Canisius will have a seasonlong celebration of its 100th year of men's basketball. Among the activities, the school will invite fans to vote for a Pre-'70s All-Century Team and a Post-'70s All-Century Team at its Web site (www.gogriffs.com). The team will have two retro games, wearing throwback jerseys against Niagara on Dec. 3 in HSBC and against Loyola on Feb. 21 in the Koessler Athletic Center.

D'Youville has a pair of quality soccer goalkeepers. Sophomore and Kenmore West alum Rich Wieand leads NCAA Division III, averaging 15.27 saves per game in the most recent NCAA stats. On the women's side, sophomore Lauren Feola ranks seventh in saves per game with 14.50.

Former Niagara women's hockey player Jennifer Goulet was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. The program used its first alumni game last weekend to raise money to assist in covering the treatment costs. Additional donations can be mailed to the attention of head coach Margot Page at Dwyer Arena at Niagara University, N.Y. 14109. Checks can be made out to Niagara University Women's Hockey -- Jennifer Goulet Fund.

e-mail: amoritz@buffnews.com