ROBERT LEININGER, SYMPHONIC BASSIST

A memorial service for Robert H. Leininger, assistant principal bassist for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for 38 years, was held today in St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 128 Pearl St. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

He died Friday (Oct. 24, 2003) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a long illness. He was 87.

A native of Richmond Hill, Leininger began his music studies on the violin and switched to bass in high school. He played bass with Les Brown and His Band of Renown during World War II and entertained troops stateside.

In 1948, he joined the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as assistant principal bass, playing under such music directors as William Steinberg, Lorin Maazel and Andre Previn.

He met his wife, the former Mildred "Mid" Leonard, at a Valentine's party after a symphony concert, and they were married in 1959.

With his work both with Les Brown and the Pittsburgh Symphony, Leininger was featured on numerous broadcasts, tours and recordings.

He retired in 1990 and moved to Buffalo in 2000 to be near his daughter, Eva Herer, who was an associate principal cellist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

A member of St. Paul's Cathedral since 2000, he was a longtime member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh.

He was also an adjunct faculty member at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he taught bass for many years.

He was a golfer, sports fan and crossword puzzle enthusiast.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by two grandchildren.

