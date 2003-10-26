HUBER - HWANG

Lancaster Opera House was the setting at 4 p.m. Saturday when Debora M. Huber became the bride of Dr. Kim S. Hwang during a ceremony performed by the Rev. Marge Reid of Unity Southtowns.

A reception was given in the Mansion on Delaware Avenue for the couple, who will be at home in Ithaca.

The bride is the daughter of Howard H. and Rose M. Huber of Lancaster. The bridegroom is the son of Siu-Mei Hwang of Bayside and the late Howard C. Hwang.

A graduate of University at Buffalo, the bride has been employed in Women's and Children's Hospital and in the dental office of Drs. Mark D. Powalski and Chester J. Gary and is a captain in the Air Force Reserve 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.

The bridegroom is a graduate of UB School of Medicine and is a radiologist with Ithaca Radiology Associates.