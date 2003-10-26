GOURMANDISE

Upper crust

Calling all bakers: Crisco is looking for the best original pie recipe.

To enter the Crisco All-American Pie recipe contest, submit your recipe by Dec. 15 at www.crisco.com. Five grand-prize winners will win trips to Florida in April, where winners will compete for the national title and a grand prize of $5,000.

In addition to the Crisco Web site, information is also available at www.piecouncil.org.

Ready for prime time?

Are you an aspiring Julia Child? How about Martin Yan or Emeril? If you think you have what it takes to keep up with a chef on television, WNED wants to hear from you.

The station is putting together the sixth in its series of cooking marathons called "WNED Cooks, H is for Holiday Favorites" that will air from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and feature local professional chefs working alongside amateur cooks. The show will be live.

The station is gathering recipes.

So if you think you can pass muster as a guest chef, submit your recipe with full name and home phone number by Wednesday. Send to: WNED Cooks, P.O. Box 1263, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240 or wnedcooks@wned.org. They're waiting to hear from you.

Cookie exchange ideas

A free brochure called "Share the Holidays" gives recipes and tips for a holiday cookie exchange and is available from Land O Lakes. Call (800) 837-7702, or visit www.landolakes.com.

You'll find more recipes and answers to baking questions at the same site. A league of their own

When the brand-new "The Junior League at Home" cookbook was recently published by G.P. Putnam & Sons, members of the local chapter were delighted to find that the national group had included 18 of its members' recipes. Three menus using the recipes were included as well.

That's quite a tribute to the hometown team.

Among the Western New York recipes: Across the Border Wontons, Coconutty Sweet Potatoes and Thai Peanut Shrimp and Linguine.

Some purchasing information for the national book: "The Junior League at Home: Meals and Menus for Every Day and Special Occasions" is available from most large bookstores for $29.95.

Also, the local Junior League's "Great Lakes Effects" cookbook, beautifully illustrated and a winner of the Mid-Atlantic regional Tabasco cookbook award which was first published in 1999 and now in its fourth printing, costs $18.95.

Call the Junior League of Buffalo for information, 882-7520, or log onto www.jobuffalo.org. Proceeds from the local book go toward community causes.

Chew on this

It's not too late to take advantage of the American Association of Orthodontists' braces-safe recipes so the kids can enjoy Halloween.

The recipes are available at www.braces.org/nohm and include: Spider Web Cookies, "Creepy" Cake, Eyeballs, Goblin Good Munchies, Halloween Parfait, Jack-o-Lantern Fruit Cup and Almond Sugar Cookie Cutouts.

Quotable

"Three little ghostesses

Sitting on postesses,

Eating buttered toastesses,

Greasing their fistesses

Up to their wristesses.

Oh, what beastesses,

To make such feastesses!

-- old nursery rhyme