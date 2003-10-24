HALLOWEEN EVENT SET FOR POWER VISTA

LEWISTON -- A Halloween mask-making event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the visitor center of the New York Power Authority Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road.

The free family event also includes pumpkin painting, interactive storytelling and face painting, which is provided by Niagara Falls High School Art Club students.

Hotel/motel tax OK'd in Orleans County

ALBION -- A new 4 percent hotel and motel room occupancy tax was approved by the Orleans County Legislature on Wednesday.

Neighboring Genesee County already has such an occupancy tax, but exempts bed-and-breakfasts with five rooms or fewer. No such exemption has been proposed in Orleans County, though the issue had been discussed and debated by county leaders for several months.

Orleans legislators tried to impose other fees or taxes earlier this year, with mixed success, as a way to help county departments get through difficult economic times.

A motor vehicle user fee was tabled this past summer after several residents expressed concern during a public hearing that they were being overtaxed.

Orleans officials were considering the motor vehicle fee as a way to make the Department of Motor Vehicles run more self-sufficiently, as do such departments in other counties. But the issue was put off until later this fall, when discussion on the proposed 2004 county budget will take place.

Orleans has already sought state approval to impose the new hotel/motel fee, expected to generate $25,000 per year, county officials said. The money would be used to promote area tourism.