AS VOTE NEARS, LAWMAKERS SEEKING BUDGET CHANGES

Less than four days before they vote on Amherst's proposed $103 million budget, several Republican Town Board members are still hoping to rewrite Democratic Supervisor Susan J. Grelick's spending plans.

One wants to restore the purchasing director's job. Another proposes to regionalize the Amherst Museum and halt an annual loss of nearly $800,000. Still another is hunting for cash to ensure that streets are plowed.

They're not alone. Thursday, the president of the highway employees union threatened to "go public" with complaints about deep budget cuts in proposed spending for new highway equipment, overtime, vehicle repairs and other operations.

"Nobody wants to see a tax increase, but we can't allow essential services to suffer," union President Jeffrey Kobus said.

More than 100 highway employees have signed a petition backing Highway Superintendent Robert Anderson and asking the Town Board to restore budget cuts. If that doesn't work, Kobus hinted that employees may consider other protests.

Kobus says former Highway Superintendent Thomas J. Wik -- who was often at odds with the union -- failed to spend money on such things as repairs. As a result, Kobus claimed, snowplows and other highway equipment fell into disrepair.

And this winter, residents could feel the effects of chronic penny-pinching, Town Board Member Shelly Schratz said.

"Services are going to be cut. You can't take $950,000 out of the budget (line for new equipment) when you have town employees driving around in 1980s snowplows," she said.

As a stopgap, Schratz wants to use $160,000 from the department's reserve funds to pay for highway operations.

Grelick could not be reached to comment. But last week she said restoring funds for new snowplows or Town Board spending priorities could force next year's tax increase -- now projected at 8 percent -- even higher.

Nevertheless, Town Board Member Jane Woodward said she can't support the budget unless it contains provisions for a new full-time purchasing director.

"I'm not looking for an argument. It's very clear: This is something we have to do if we're interested in moving into the 21st century," Woodward says.

A longtime advocate of reforming Amherst's disjointed purchasing practices, Woodward led the fight last year to appoint Marshall Wood, the town's current part-time purchasing agent. Grelick, who opposed Wood's hiring, eliminated the job in her 2004 spending plan.

Now Woodward wants to replace Wood with a full-time director. The new plan, including hiring a part-time clerk, would cost about $126,000 a year, but she argues it will wind up saving money.

Wood has let it be known he is not interested in the new position, which would pay about $73,000 a year and be subject to civil service rules, she also said.

Woodward also claims she has identified funds in the proposed new budget that could allow the town to hire a new director without raising taxes.

In any case, "We cannot have a $100 million budget with no provision for coordinating purchasing," Woodward said.

Meanwhile, Board Member William L. Kindel said he is continuing to look for long-term spending reforms, which will happen only if Amherst changes the way it does business, he said.

Last week, Kindel sponsored a measure to streamline town government by joining with the Who Does What? Commission to implement reforms suggested by the group, including changing the management of the Amherst Museum.

Kindel also suggested to County Executive Joel A. Giambra that the museum be converted to a regional facility that would focus on county history and culture.

