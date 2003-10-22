DON'T RUSH TO JUDGMENT ON MODERN-DAY WORDPLAY

As someone with a passion for writing, I've always been fascinated with words and expressions. I particularly enjoy the way some gain popularity in our lexicon, even when it's only for a short time.

Before O.J. Simpson's murder trial, it was perfectly acceptable to assume that someone was guilty of a crime when all of the physical and circumstantial evidence pointed in his direction. Then Johnny Cochrane described the prosecution's assertions and conclusion as a rush to judgment.

Now, whenever anyone is accused of anything -- stealing, infidelity, corking a baseball bat -- the first thing his supporters will say is that we shouldn't rush to judgment. While I'm not going to rush to judgment, I'm not going to check my common sense at the door, either.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/1 1, I remember the profound sadness everyone felt, the surge in patriotism from normally apathetic Americans and the vows from people to always remember what's important.

I also remember that almost every writer who discussed the subject worked the word "normalcy" into his column at least once. At first, the question every writer was asking was if we would ever return to a sense of normalcy. After a period of time, the question became not if, but when. Since I hardly ever see the word used now, I think that means we've returned to a sense of normalcy.

When I started working for a large company in the early '90s, our leader was a CEO, the workers were employees, we had to be resourceful and our goal was to satisfy customers.

By the late '90s, our leader called himself coach, the people who worked there were partners in excellence, being resourceful meant thinking outside of the box and our goal was to not only satisfy customers, it was to delight them. I'm not going to say that silly terminology was the main reason I left the business world, but it definitely played a part.

One of my favorite expressions, used in a variety of causes, is the effort to "save more lives" (or some variation of that thought). A while ago, I was speaking with a girl who is behind a grass-roots effort to have New York State's maximum speed limit reduced to 50 mph. Her reason: The slower speed would save more lives. When I suggested she try to get the speed limit reduced to 25 mph because that would really save a lot of lives, she just smiled.

Anyway, it seems wherever you turn today, some group of doctors or activists is imploring a portion of the public to change a behavior that will ultimately save more lives. Getting people to quit smoking will save more lives. Eliminating certain foods from our diets will save more lives. Buckling up will save more lives.

I don't know about you, but I've always felt the term was slightly misleading. No matter what we do, we all die of something eventually. All of those recommendations really won't save more lives, they will only help to extend them. But if you're trying to persuade people to support a change in the law or eat or live differently, you'll probably have more of an impact if you talk about saving lives rather than merely extending them.

As you ponder the validity of that statement, take all the time you want. Just do me one favor. Don't rush to judgment.

CHRIS STUCCHIO lives in Buffalo.

