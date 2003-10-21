FALL CLASSIC RACE TO BE RUN IN FALLS

NIAGARA FALLS -- The Alcoholism Council in Niagara County is holding a Jack-O-Lantern Fall Classic Race at 10 a.m. Saturday on the trolley path on Goat Island.

The 5-K race will be held rain or shine in front of Top of the Falls Restaurant. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The first 300 participants will receive a T-shirt, bottle of Gatorade and a meal ticket. A plaque will be awarded to the top male and female runners, and first-, second- and third-place medals will be given in all age categories.

Dennis Gleason, a representative from the Alcoholism Council, said racers must pay $20 on the day of the race.

"All of the money goes directly into the prevention and education program," he said.

Delaware North Parks Services will sponsor a party immediately after the race.

City notifies Deerwood golfers

NORTH TONAWANDA -- The city's Department of Youth, Recreation and Parks said Nov. 2 will be the final day of computerized reservations for the 2003 Deerwood Golf Course season.

A first-come, first-served bag line will be in effect until the course closes for the season Nov. 30. For more information, call the recreation office at 695-8520.

Writing contest held in Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS -- A writing contest for girls and young women in grades four through college is being sponsored by the Association of Professional Women Writers and the Girl Scouts of Niagara County.

Contestants may write a poem, fictional story or nonfictional essay on the topic of American women. Entries may not be longer than two typewritten, double-spaced pages. They may be handwritten but must be legible. Contestants should include their grade in school or expected graduation date from college. Students younger than 18 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Entries must be mailed to 602 36th St., Niagara Falls, NY 14301 or e-mailed to apww_gsncc@yahoo.com by Jan. 12.

For more information, contact Barbara Wallace at 285-0973, e-mail apww_gsncc@yahoo.com or visit www.word-supply.com.

CCC reunion will be held Thursday

SALAMANCA -- The 11th annual Civilian Conservation Corps reunion will be held Thursday at Camp Turner in the Quaker Run Area of Allegany State Park.

It is open to all former CCC members and their families, according to George Wyman, deputy park director.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and includes exhibits of memorabilia brought by families and alumni. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Grace Christy at the park by calling (716) 354-9101.