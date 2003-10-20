REPORTERS' NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French priest, lecturer and author Ernest Dimnet (1866-1954), "Morals is not preaching, it is beauty of a rare kind." . . .

ON THIS DAY -- In 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase. . . . In 1903, a joint commission ruled in favor of the United States in a boundary dispute between the District of Alaska and Canada. . . . In 1944, during World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur stepped ashore at Leyte in the Philippines, 2 1/2 years after he said, "I shall return." . . . In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration within the American motion picture industry. . . . In 1964, Herbert Hoover, the 31st president of the United States, died in New York at the age of 90. . . . In 1968, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy married Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. . . . In 1973, in the so-called "Saturday Night Massacre," special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox was dismissed, and Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned. . . . In 1973, the Sydney Opera House in Australia was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II. . . .

Morning Artistry

Wind riffled maple leaves

Cast dancing shadows on my

Sheers: scrims Miroesque.

-- Sandra L. Ihlefeld

MOOSE MEAT tastes like beef, according to Olaf's friend Erno Rossi of Port Colborne, Ont., retired teacher and author of the best seller "White Death -- The Blizzard of '77."

Rossi and 11 of his friends are on their annual trek this week to hunt the west side of Algonquin Park, about 3 1/2 hours north of Toronto. Last year, the group bagged only one moose, a half-ton animal that produced enough meat for all of their freezers.

"One year, we got four," Rossi said. "That was too much." He said moose meat really tastes like beef and is great for chili recipes. . . .

