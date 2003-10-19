SAVOR OLD STADIUMS

My favorite aspect of this year's AL and NL Championship Series are the presence of the three oldest and most hallowed ballparks in all of sports. Fenway Park (1912), Wrigley Field (1914) and Yankee Stadium (1923) define baseball. Their novelties are unmistakable, and they remind fans of a simpler era, before less-intimate hundred-million dollar stadiums became prevalent.

On Sept. 27, I visited Yankee Stadium for the first time. The rush of adrenaline I received, once the field became visible, was inexplicable. Especially since I've been the Yankees' greatest hater for my entire life. My appreciation for history and its legendary moments and players sent chills down my spine, as I heard public address announcer Bob Sheppard for the first time. This was the place where Don Larsen pitched a perfect game in the 1956 World Series and Reggie Jackson hit three home runs in Game Six of the 1977 Fall Classic.

These ballparks are one of the many characteristics that establish major league baseball as the greatest of the professional sports. Although they are trying to replace them, for the time we have left, let's savor every moment we can.

Visit them, and bring your children. It will be an experience they'll never forget.

SCOTTY MAMMOSER

Eden