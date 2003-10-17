WILLIAM E. MEYER, FORMER BUSINESSMAN

William E. Meyer, who operated businesses in South Buffalo, died Sunday (Oct. 12, 2003) in his home in Edgewater, Fla. He was 72.

He graduated from South Park High School and played on the 1949-50 All-High championship basketball team. He also played American Legion baseball.

A Navy veteran, he operated Meyer's Meat Market until 1972 and operated Schiller Park Liquors from 1983 to 1987. He did security work at the Buffalo Museum of Science until 1992, when he moved to Florida. He also did security work at the Daytona Museum of Arts and Science.

Meyer is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Theresa Michalak.

Services were held today in Amigone Funeral Home, Depew. A committal service was held in St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca.

