When the Darwin Martin House Restoration Corp. set out to find an architect for the visitors center that will adjoin Frank Lloyd Wright's nearly century-old Jewett Parkway masterpiece, it quickly narrowed the search to five firms.

Three were based in Boston and two in New York City. Each met the main requirement set down by the planning committee: It was headed by an emerging architect who might have been able to match wits with Wright when he designed the landmark Prairie-style mansion for Martin in 1902.

Though Toshiko Mori, who is based in New York and heads Harvard University's architecture department, won the competition, the call was closer than you might think, said Kent Kleinman, chairman of the University at Buffalo architecture department and a member of the planning group.

While Mori's plan for an elegant, unobtrusive glass-walled structure has drawn high praise, Kleinman predicts that visitors to "Mori on Wright: Designs for Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House Visitors' Center," opening Saturday in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, will be struck by the quality of the other entries.

Organized by Kleinman and Claire Schneider, Albright-Knox curator of contemporary art, the show will center on site models of all five plans, cantilevered off a 6-inch-wide steel rail mounted like "a new horizon line" along the walls.

Other models and drawings are from Nader Tehrani of Office dA, selected with Mori as a finalist in the visitor center project, and Warren Schwartz of Schwartz Silver Architects and Brian Healy of Brian Healy Architects, all in Boston; and Stephen Cassell of Architectural Research Office in New York.

In conjunction with "Mori on Wright," the Albright-Knox will open a second exhibition, "Architecture Into Form," focusing on architecture's influence on contemporary art.

This show, drawing from the gallery's rich collection of sculpture, painting and photographs, will demonstrate how they were inspired by man-made structures. Works by Stuart Davis, Sol LeWitt, Donald Judd, Andreas Gurski and Hiroshi Sugimoto will be featured.

Several special events are planned in connection with the exhibits.

Mori, joined by Robert P. Hubbard, chairman of Harvard's Graduate School of Design, will lecture on "Nature and Artifice" at 7 p.m. Saturday in the gallery auditorium. Tickets are $40 for the lecture and the following reception, or $10 for the lecture only.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, Robert Campbell, Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic for the Boston Globe, will discuss Wright, the Martin House and Buffalo. Admission will be $10.

All the participants in the Martin House visitor center competition will gather for a Nov. 8 symposium. The discussion will begin at 3 p.m., and tickets will cost $10.

Reservations for all events will be accepted at 270-8292 or online at www.albrightknox.org.

"Mori on Wright," on view through March 14, is being presented by The Buffalo News with major support from Cannon Design, Louis P. Ciminelli Construction Cos, and Larkin at Exchange, with additional support from Skidmore Owings & Merrill.

"Architecture Into Form" will continue through Jan. 25.

