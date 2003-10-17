PREVIEW

WHAT: Ailey II

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, with talk at 7

WHERE: UB's Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst

TICKETS: $16 to $22

INFO: 645-ARTS

Quite a bit has changed for the Ailey II dance company since it last performed at the University at Buffalo in 2000; much of it by design.

When the company takes the stage again at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Center for the Arts it will be with an entirely new complement of dancers.

Founded in 1974 by dance legend Alvin Ailey, the company is comprised of 12 dancers who have all completed advanced study programs at the Ailey school in New York City. Ailey II acts as sort of a finishing school for the dancers to hone their performance and teaching skills for dance careers.

The dancers typically stay two to three years before moving on to work in other dance companies, said Ailey II artistic director Sylvia Waters. "Some go to shows, some become dance teachers, while others pursue non-dance careers."

Part of the company's 40-city 2003-04 season tour, Thursday night's performance (which will be preceded at 7 p.m. with a pre-performance talk) will feature six works, including the premiere of choreographer Troy Powell's "Point of Departure."

The program will begin with Igal Perry's neoclassical work "Intimate Voices," set to the music of J.S. Bach. Performed in nine sections, "the work is an emotional evocation of the music," Waters said. "It's very lyrical and intertwining with echoes of balletic line."

"Compared to what we are used to dancing, 'Intimate Voices' is very subtle," said Ailey II dancer Courtney Bren Corbin. "We are used to going full-out where this work is very calm, technical and precise."

A Tennessee native, Corbin spent most of her life training to be a classical ballerina. She says she made the switch to modern dance a few years ago because she needed a change.

"I had seen the Ailey company perform several times, and I was captivated by their passion and style. I had never seen that in ballet, and when I came to the Ailey school and saw that everyone danced with all their heart, I knew that was how I wanted to be seen and how I wanted to dance," said Corbin.

Originally choreographed as a solo, Robert Battle's "Takedeme," set to the vocal gymnastics of singer Sheila Chandra, will be performed as a trio Thursday.

Waters describes the work as being "peppery, with a lot of attack."

The company will premiere "Point of Departure," a new work that Waters describes as "a playful boy-meets-girl story" set to the music of Michael Wimberley.

A solo excerpted from Judith Jamison's "Divining" and Battle's "The Hunt," described by Waters as a raw, ritualistic and high-energy piece featuring an all-male cast engaging in pre-hunt "testosterone camaraderie," will round out the evening.

While Ailey II's program will offer works with a number of different movement styles, "it's all modern dance," says Waters.

Mix in a group of young and talented dancers with something to prove, and the performance Thursday night could turn out to be one heck of a thrill ride.