BULLETIN BOARD

Chris Klug, bronze medalist in snowboarding at the 2002 Olympics, will be the main speaker at the community recognition dinner of Upstate New York Transplant Services at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Salvatore's Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew.

Klug, who received a liver transplant in 2000, will speak about his personal experience as a recipient and the importance of becoming a donor. The dinner also will honor Dr. Gregory Bennett of Buffalo Medical Group, funeral director Brian K. Lewis, University at Buffalo professor Dr. Judith Tamburlin and volunteers Dan and Ellie Tomczak. Reservations, at $30 per person, may be made at 853-6667, Ext. 104.

Randy Schultz, author of "Legends of the Buffalo Bills," will hold a book signing at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Niagara County Community College's V. James Renda Faculty Resource Center. Schultz, of Wilson, has been a freelance sports writer for 30 years.

What's happening

BASEBALL: Registration is open until Nov. 1 for high school players (sophomores and up) wishing to participate in the Blue Chip Prospects College Baseball Showcase Nov. 9 at Wehrle Golf Dome, 8230 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville. Last year's showcase was attended by professional scouts and representatives from about 35 college programs. Call (631) 286-7591.

BASKETBALL OFFICIALS: Western New York Board 53 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials will hold clinics for new officials at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 at JFK High School, 305 Cayuga Creek Road, Cheektowaga. The examination will be held Nov. 3 at JFK. Call Mark Clifford at 684-8847 or Bob Miske at 834-1048.

ICE SKATING: Learn to skate classes for hockey players and figure skaters will be held at Niagara University's Dwyer Arena starting Nov. 3. Classes will be at 5:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and at 4:50 p.m. Fridays. Call 636-7401.

