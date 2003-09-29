EAGLES FIND MOMENTUM AS MCNABB GETS RHYTHM

Donovan McNabb knew the problem in the first two games started from the neck up and not the waist down. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback spent two games running and another week scrambling from his critics. His offense was going nowhere, and his confidence appeared shaken.

McNabb insisted Sunday the problems weren't from a lack of faith in himself but a lack of rhythm in the Eagles' offense. They couldn't sustain any momentum and, after two games in which they accomplished little, they were getting frustrated. It all changed Sunday in a 23-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"When the momentum shifts your way, you have to feed off of it," McNabb said. "It wasn't like the confidence wasn't there. We had everything going, but it just so happened in the game we weren't able to get that momentum, get that big play that could change things around. We had that a couple times in this game."

For the first three weeks, fans were feeding on him. The Eagles scored 10 points and were blown out by Tampa Bay and New England in their first two games. McNabb had completed only 45 percent of his passes with three interceptions and no touchdowns. His quarterback rating before Sunday was 41.4. He was sacked 11 times. He was vacating the pocket too soon, running around too much.

McNabb played much better against the Bills even though his statistics weren't exactly sparkling. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 172 yards and no touchdowns. The Eagles weren't looking for greatness. They were pleading for competence. He led the Eagles to a touchdown on the first drive. He made the necessary throws, made good decisions, made very few mistakes and kept the offense moving.

"Donovan came right back from the first play and showed what Donovan is all about," Eagles coach Andy Reid said. "I think he did a heck of a job. I'm not going to get into all the dramatics here, but he played very well and very confident."

McNabb's 27-yard pass to Todd Pinkston to start the game was the Eagles' longest play until the last one, when Brian Westbrook ran through the Bills' defense for 62 yards and a touchdown. In between were dinks and dunks and 19 first downs from the offense.

Offensive coordinator Brad Childress had a sound, conservative attack waiting for the Bills that called for McNabb to make simple plays without taking unnecessary gambles. They used three different running backs and seven different receivers. First they found their rhythm and with it came momentum for the first time this season.

Momentum comes without notice and leaves without warning. The Bills had it while rolling up 69 points in the first two games before it suddenly disappeared. The Eagles couldn't find it in their first two games, but it arrived just in time Sunday.

"It hasn't been there the last two games," offensive tackle Jon Runyan said. "We went out and started pounding. We had success early and had some confidence and some rhythm. It just snowballs into bigger stuff."

The evidence came on the first play when McNabb threw a soft pass into one-on-one coverage and found Pinkston along the Bills' sideline. He handed off to Duce Staley for two yards and ran on his own for 25. The Eagles moved down the field with remarkable ease before Correll Buckhalter plunged through the line for the first TD.

Philadelphia held the ball for more than 13 minutes of the first quarter and built a 10-0 lead. The Eagles were up 13-0 at halftime, and McNabb led them on a 14-play drive late in the third quarter for a 16-0 lead. He didn't beat the Bills with his arm but with his head. He was smiling afterward and that, alone, was a change from the first few weeks.

"Donovan has always been a confident player," Westbrook said. "We weren't playing good the first two weeks as a team. He continues to be confident today. When we're all playing well and things are going good for us, his personality shows even more."

