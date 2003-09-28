'ALPS ROAD' COLUMNIST WILL BE SORELY MISSED

My heart felt a sadness when I read of "Alps Road Journal" columnist John Sillick's passing. What a gift Sillick had for telling the gentle tales of rural life in Western New York. His stories quietly transcended an audience of farmers or country folk, appealing to anyone with an eye for the simple things.

Whenever I sat down to read his column, I knew I would be treated to an authentic slice of Americana -- a subject he payed homage to in many of his stories. As a gentleman farmer, Sillick lent his readers an insight into a nostalgic time, where modern inventions were passed over for true craftsmanship.< Many times I thought of writing a letter to Sillick, telling him how I looked forward each week to peering inside the Sunday edition of The News. He was a rare gem. Having traveled down Alps Road for the last time, he's undoubtedly enjoying the aurora borealis he so aptly described from a much closer view.

JANET BAKER

East Concord